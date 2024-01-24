Medicines360 Appoints Lisa David as Chair of the Board of Directors, Strengthening its Commitment to Women’s Health

San Francisco, California, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicines360, a global nonprofit pharmaceutical organization specializing in women’s health, announced the appointment of Lisa David as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024. With decades of experience in the reproductive health community, Ms. David will bring invaluable insights and leadership to Medicines360.

“I am honored to contribute to Medicines360 in this new role — I know trailblazing work lies ahead,” said Ms. David. “Women consistently face inequitable, daunting barriers to accessing the essential medicines and health innovations they need. Together, we will break down those barriers and democratize health care, making a meaningful impact in the health of women.”

Ms. David currently serves as President and CEO of Public Health Solutions (PHS), an organization working to improve health outcomes in New York City’s most vulnerable communities. Under her leadership, PHS provides underserved communities with essential services, including maternal and child health support and sexual and reproductive health services, among many others.

“Ms. David has been a crucial leader and a tireless advocate for women across the country throughout her renowned career,” said Medicines360 CEO and Director Andrea Olariu. “Ms. David’s extensive experience in the women’s health space, along with her deep commitment to building a society where all people have a right to health, will be essential to advancing Medicines360’s mission as we work to swiftly expand equitable access to care. We are proud that she will be assuming the role of Chair of the Board of Directors.”

Ms. David previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), where she led strategic support for Planned Parenthood’s affiliate health care operations both across the United States, as well as in Africa and South America. In her time at PPFA, Ms. David led initiatives to improve patient service and engagement and to expand clinical research and clinical quality programs, among many other accomplishments. Before joining PPFA, Ms. David served as Vice Chair for Administration of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Columbia School of Physicians and Surgeons, where her leadership helped to build the quality and scope of subspecialty clinical programs.

Ms. David is nationally recognized for her ability to drive toward health equity; in addition to her leadership at Medicines360 and PHS, she serves on the board of National Network of Public Health Institutes, and the board of The Human Services Council. Ms. David also previously served on the board of trustees of the Women’s Health Activist Movement Global.

About Medicines360

Located in San Francisco, California, Medicines360 is a global nonprofit pharmaceutical organization with a mission to accelerate the timeline from health innovation to access for all women. Medicines360 is committed to working with healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help women around the world have greater access to the medicines they need. For more information, visit www.medicines360.org.