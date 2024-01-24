Click, Shop, Savor: Pea Starch Market Set to Soar Past USD 111.1 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Pea Starch market , increasing use of pea starch in the food and beverage industry as a clean-label ingredient to replace modified starches and chemically derived additives. The growth of the plant-based protein market is driving the use of pea starch in meat analogs, dairy alternatives, and other plant-based products are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Pea starch is a type of starch extracted from the seeds of peas. It is a white, odorless powder with a neutral taste. Pea starch is a good source of complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber, and it is also low in fat and calories.

Prominent Players in Pea Starch Market

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Roquette Frères

Emsland Group

AGRANA

Tereos

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Zhucheng Dongyuan Starch Group

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology

Jilin Beida Starch Group

Jilin Hailun Starch Group

Henan Yuhong Starch Group

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Shandong Tianyuan Starch Group

Shandong Shuangcheng Starch Group

Hebei Shuangluan Starch Group

Shandong Tianzhu Starch Group

Shandong Jinhong Starch Group

Cosucra

Meelunie

Vestkorn

Food Grade Pea Starch Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Food Grade Pea Starch dominated the global online market due to the growing consumer demand for clean-label, natural, and plant-based ingredients in food and beverages has driven the use of pea starch as a clean and natural thickener, stabilizer, and binding agent. It is considered a suitable replacement for modified starches and chemically derived additives, aligning with the clean-label trend.

Food and Beverage industry is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage industry is the leading segment due to the significant shift towards clean-label products. Consumers are increasingly looking for natural, minimally processed ingredients. As a clean-label ingredient, Pea starch aligns with this trend, driving its adoption in a wide range of food and beverage products.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the well-established food and beverage sector. The region has witnessed a growing demand for plant-based and clean-label ingredients in the food and beverage industry. The popularity of plant-based diets and the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers have contributed to the dominance of North America in the pea starch market.

Key Developments in Pea Starch Market

Roquette Frères announced the launch of a new range of pea starch products, aimed at providing clean label and functional solutions for various food applications. The new products offer improved texture and stability in food formulations.

Key Questions Answered in Pea Starch Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

