Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach USD 15.98 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market by Product (Double Deck Armour, Single Deck Armour), Application (Deep-Sea Fiber Optic Cable, Shallow Sea Optic Cable), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global communications landscape is poised for a substantial enhancement with the latest report projecting the Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to grow significantly, promising substantial returns for industry stakeholders.

In light of recent technological advancements and rising demand for high-speed communication, the market size for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables was valued at USD 9.44 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to escalate to USD 15.98 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.80%.

Market Share Analysis serves as a pivotal element of the study, offering a detailed lens on the vendors' current standings. By evaluating vendor contributions, revenue streams, and pertinent metrics, the analysis generates profound insights, revealing the competitive dynamics and market performance intricacies over the intensive base period.

The report's invaluable corporate profiles section focuses on key players shaping the industry. These include leading companies that have been pioneering developments within the Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market, underpinning significant innovations and technological advancements.

Market Segmentation

An extensive segmentation analysis of the Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market carefully outlines the different product types, applications, and end-use industries thriving within the marketplace:

Product - Double Deck Armour, Single Deck Armour

Application - Deep-Sea Fiber Optic Cable, Shallow Sea Optic Cable

End-Use - Communication, Light Energy

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Alcatel Submarine Networks

Ciena Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

HMN Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.

LS Cable & System, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH

NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation

Orange SA

SubCom, LLC

Xtera, Inc.

ZTT International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gaan1l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment