Global Coin-operated Laundries Market Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coin-operated Laundries Market by Type (Coin-Operated Dryers, Coin-Operated Washers), Application (Commercial, Residential) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a key development for industry professionals and stakeholders, comprehensive analysis and forecasts of the global Coin-operated Laundries Market have been added to a prominent research compilation. The market, dominated by both coin-operated dryers and washers, shows an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.32% and is projected to reach USD 39.34 billion by 2030 from a valuation of USD 19.77 billion in 2023.

This report provides an in-depth look at key company profiles which include prominent industry participants. It sheds light on cornerstone developments, innovative progression, and market strategies that are vital for comprehending the growth trajectory of the Coin-operated Laundries industry.

The market research is segmented by type and application, detailing coin-operated dryers and washers under the type segment and commercial as well as residential applications. Geographically, it covers numerous regions including America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting sub-markets within these locales.

The analysis delves into the market penetration and development, providing a scope of new opportunities spanning various geography and industry sectors. It also focuses on diversification prospects, showcasing novel product launches and emerging markets that can augment a company’s scope and reach.

Companies Mentioned

AGNA A.Ş.

Alliance Laundry System LLC

Aramark Corporation

Bel & Blanc

Broomfield Launderette

Champion Cleaners

Cintas Corporation

COLÁN Córdoba

Easy Life Laundry

GIRBAU, S.A.

Haier Group

Harco Co Ltd.

JLA Limited by Cinven

Johnson Service Group PLC

Laundry Solutions Company

LAVISA SRL

Leisure Controls International, Ltd.

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

Pittsburgh Laundry Systems by Alliance Laundry Systems

SAS Elis

Spotless Group Holdings Limited

Transform Holdco LLC by ESL Investments

Veeco Laundry Systems

