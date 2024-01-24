Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Set to Surge with AI, VR/AR Technologies Leading the Charge

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market by Product (Medical Simulation Anatomical Models, Medical Simulation Software, Simulation Training Services), Technology (3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market is witnessing unprecedented growth with the integration of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR), and 3D Printing. These advancements are significantly contributing to the projected climb in market value, estimated to soar from USD 2.49 billion in 2023 to USD 6.86 billion by 2030. As such waves of innovation propel the industry, a pivotal research publication has been added to our comprehensive collection of market reports, offering stakeholders valuable analysis for informed decision-making.

Renowned for its transformative impact, the healthcare simulation sector is playing a critical role in enhancing clinical training and improving patient outcomes. The newly added report emphasizes the latest trends and the burgeoning role of high-fidelity simulation models in medical education and training services. This insight is crucial for stakeholders, from academic institutions to healthcare providers, as they navigate the continually advancing landscape of medical training tools.

Comprehensive Market Share Analysis and Key Company Profiles

Alongside regional insights, the Market Share Analysis within the report paints a detailed picture of the competitive field, presenting vendors with the intelligence needed to understand their positioning and optimize strategic directions. With detailed profiles of key players, including heavyweights and rising stars in the field, the document stands as an indispensable tool for any stakeholder looking to join or expand within the healthcare/medical simulation market. Companies mentioned include:

Adam,Rouilly Limited

Altay Scientific Group S.r.l.

CAE Inc.

Cardionic Inc.

Epona Medical

Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC

KaVo Dental GmbH by Planmeca Verwaltungs GmbH

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Laerdal Medical GmbH

Limbs & Things Ltd.

Mentice AB

Operative Experience Inc.

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids Inc.

