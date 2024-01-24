Healthcare Data Storage Market Forecast to Surpass $12 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Data Storage Market by Type (Flash & Solid-State Storage, Magnetic Storage), Architecture (Block Storage, File Storage, Object Storage), Storage System, Deployment - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Healthcare Data Storage Market size was estimated at USD 4.53 billion in 2023, USD 5.22 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% to reach USD 12.38 billion by 2030.







Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Healthcare Data Storage Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Healthcare Data Storage Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include CIPHERTEX, Cloudian Inc., DataCore Software Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Harmony Healthcare IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Scality, Inc., and Seagate Technology LLC.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Healthcare Data Storage Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Flash & Solid-State Storage Magnetic Storage Magnetic Disks Magnetic Tapes

Architecture Block Storage File Storage Object Storage

Storage System Direct-Attached Storage Network-Attached Storage Storage Area Network

Deployment On-Cloud On-Premise



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

