Healthcare Data Storage Market Forecast to Surpass $12 Billion by 2030

The Healthcare Data Storage Market size was estimated at USD 4.53 billion in 2023, USD 5.22 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% to reach USD 12.38 billion by 2030.
Market Share Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Healthcare Data Storage Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include CIPHERTEX, Cloudian Inc., DataCore Software Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Harmony Healthcare IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Scality, Inc., and Seagate Technology LLC.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Healthcare Data Storage Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Type
- Flash & Solid-State Storage
- Magnetic Storage
- Magnetic Disks
- Magnetic Tapes
- Architecture
- Block Storage
- File Storage
- Object Storage
- Storage System
- Direct-Attached Storage
- Network-Attached Storage
- Storage Area Network
- Deployment
- On-Cloud
- On-Premise
- Region
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
