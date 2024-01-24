Healthcare Facility Management Market Forecasted to Reach USD 13 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Facility Management Market by Type (Integrated Systems, Stand-Alone Systems), Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research on the global Healthcare Facility Management Market reveals a promising future with the market estimated to expand from USD 7.20 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 13.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.27%. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

The research tracks the development of both integrated and stand-alone systems within the market. Hard services such as air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and plumbing, as well as soft services like catering, cleaning, pest control, and waste management, are explored in depth.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report segments the Healthcare Facility Management Market to enable a granular understanding of trends and revenue forecasts. Detailed market analysis covers:

Type: Integrated Systems, Stand-Alone Systems

Service Type: Hard Services (including Air Conditioning Maintenance, Fire Protection Systems), Soft Services (including Catering, Cleaning & Pest Control)

End-User: Ambulatory Service Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

Region: Comprehensive assessment across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa with sub-regional data.

Key Company Profiles

The report offers an in-depth look at prominent companies shaping the Healthcare Facility Management Market, highlighting their strategic initiatives and innovative offerings. Industry leaders are meticulously profiled, illuminating their market positions and contributions.

Accruent

Causeway Technologies

CloudApper

Cryotos

Ecolab Inc.

Facilities Management eXpress, LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

iOFFICE, LP

mDrift Technologies

MRI Software LLC

Nuvolo

QuickFMS

Schneider Electric SE

Serco

Sodexo

Vanguard Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3hrbw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment