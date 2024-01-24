Wireless Communication Technologies in Healthcare Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Communication Technologies in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Technology (Wi-Fi, Wireless Personal Area Network, Wireless Wide Area Network), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst the accelerating integration of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector, a comprehensive research publication on the burgeoning Wireless Communication Technologies in Healthcare Market has been released, offering insightful analysis and forecasts from 2024 to 2030. The market, which stood at USD 90.80 billion in 2023, is expected to soar at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.65%, reaching a valuation of USD 236.50 billion by the end of 2030.





The report singles out vital insights into components such as hardware, services, and software, alongside a deep dive into technologies such as Wi-Fi, Wireless Personal Area Networks, and Wireless Wide Area Networks. Additionally, the analysis provides a granular breakdown of applications across various healthcare settings, including home care, hospitals, nursing homes, and the pharmaceutical sector.



An extensive Market Share Analysis encapsulated within the report sheds light on the competitive dynamics, revenue assessments, and strategic positioning of key players, furthering an understanding of market trends and burgeoning opportunities within the sector.



Highlighting the significance of this research, key company profiles such as those of pioneers in connectivity and healthcare technologies help shape a futuristic view of the market. Notable vendors making waves with groundbreaking solutions are spotlighted, foreshadowing the path market leaders are likely to pursue.

