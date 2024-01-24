RFID in Healthcare Market Set to Surpass USD 22 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RFID in Healthcare Market by Product Type (Asset Tracking Systems, Blood Monitoring Systems, Patient Tracking Systems), End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes & Laboratories) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology landscape in healthcare is undergoing substantial growth, and a new market research report has been added to an esteemed industry research database, providing a meticulous forecast and analysis up to the year 2030.

The market has seen a significant surge, with the RFID in Healthcare Market size estimated at USD 7.27 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach an impressive USD 22.85 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.75%. This growth is a direct result of increasing investments in healthcare automation, the rising prevalence of drug counterfeiting, and the need for efficient supply chain management in hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Crucial Findings: FPNV Positioning Matrix & Market Share Analysis

The report features the FPNV Positioning Matrix, offering a nuanced vendor analysis that examines business strategy effectiveness and product satisfaction. This fastidious approach ensures that stakeholders are well-equipped to align with market leaders and innovators. The Market Share Analysis complements this matrix by dissecting vendor performance, providing an in-depth look at competitive dynamics, and offering strategic insights.

Niche Markets & Regional Forecasts:

The Americas and Asia-Pacific regions are spotlighted for their dynamic nature and high growth potential within the industry.





Detailed analysis provides key insights into market penetration and expansion strategies, especially in high-growth areas such as patient tracking systems and pharmaceutical tracking systems.

Focus on Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive report offers granular segmentation and coverage of the RFID in Healthcare Market. By breaking down the market into key categories such as product types—including asset tracking systems and blood monitoring systems—and end-users such as hospitals and research institutes, the report delivers assessment that aids in accurate decision-making.

Strategic Profiles of Key Companies:

Leading vendors are a focal point with profiles on notable companies such as Alien Technology and Zebra Technologies Corporation. These profiles are treasure troves of information on strategic initiatives, market positions, and operational capabilities within the healthcare sector.

Key Insights for Stakeholders:

The market study is designed to provide a multitude of perspectives, ensuring stakeholders can navigate the complexity of the RFID in Healthcare Market with ease:

Analysis of market penetration opportunities facilitated by in-depth knowledge of the competitive landscape.

Identifying key trends, drivers, and potential areas for product innovation that will shape the future of healthcare technology.

Detailed competitive intelligence, product development insights, and future technology trends forecasting.

Future Projections and Market Dynamics:

The report aims to answer critical questions regarding market size, anticipated growth areas, and technological advancements. It also provides clarity on the regulatory frameworks that are sculpting the RFID in Healthcare Market, whether it's for patient safety tracking, equipment management or blood monitoring systems. By taking a close look at these variables, the report is a valuable tool for those looking to enter the market with robust strategies and innovative solutions.

Compelling Growth Forecasted in RFID in Healthcare Market, Bolstering Patient Safety and Asset Management

The RFID in Healthcare Market is at the cusp of a significant transformation, driven by innovative technologies and strategic market movements. The in-depth research anticipates substantial growth trajectories and underlines critical areas of expansion that could redefine healthcare service delivery and management worldwide.

