$17 Billion Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Physical Form, Raw Materials, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxy Resin Market by Physical Form (Liquids, Solids, Solutions), Raw Materials (Badge, Bfdge, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidyl Amine), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Epoxy resin market is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 12.9 billion in 2023.

This report segments the epoxy resin market based on physical form, raw material, application, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions associated with the epoxy resin market.

The combination of growing market trends, increasing application, consumer demand from emerging economies, and advancements in epoxy resins technology are driving the adoption and use of epoxy resins.

Consumer goods industry accounted for the fastest growth during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Epoxy resin finds several applications in the consumer goods industry due to its versatile properties, including adhesion, durability, and aesthetics. Epoxy resin is widely used as an adhesive in the consumer goods industry. It provides strong bonding capabilities, allowing it to join different materials, such as plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites. Epoxy adhesives are commonly used in the assembly of various consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, toys, and DIY products.

DGBEA is expected to be the largest raw material type during the forecast period, in terms of value.

DGBEA (Diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A) is a specific type of epoxy resin characterized by its high reactivity, excellent mechanical properties, and thermal stability. It is widely utilized in industries such as electronics, aerospace, automotive, coatings, adhesives, and composites. It is derived from the reaction of bisphenol A (BPA) with epichlorohydrin, resulting in a glycidyl ether structure. Manufacturers typically provide specific instructions regarding the mixing ratios, curing conditions, and safety precautions for using DGBEA epoxy resin to achieve the desired properties and performance in the final product.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for epoxy resin in 2022, in terms of value.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is a key market to produce epoxy resins. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labour, coupled with growing awareness among people, makes the region an attractive investment destination for epoxy resin manufacturers. The rising population, urbanization, and industrialization are some of the factors that will drive the epoxy resin market in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

The key players in this market are Sinopec Corporation (China), Dow Chemical Company (US), 3M (US), Westlake Epoxy (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Olin Corporation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and BASF SE (Germany).

