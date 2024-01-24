Global Refurbished MRI Systems Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Boston Scientific, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems & Block Imaging

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refurbished MRI Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Architecture (Closed System, Open System), Field Strength (Low-field, Mid-field, High-field), End-use (Hospitals, Imaging Centers), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refurbished MRI systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.72% from 2024 to 2030.

High cost of new MRI systems, growing prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing demand for healthcare services are the major factors contributing to the market growth. High cost of new MRI equipment has prompted many healthcare facilities to adopt more cost-effective alternatives. Refurbished MRI systems provide advanced solutions, helping healthcare providers to leverage advanced imaging technology without imposing a heavy financial burden.







Continuous advancements in MRI technology result in the regular replacement of older systems with advanced devices. This continuous cycle of upgrades ensures a constant availability of used MRI machines that can be refurbished and offered to end-users that may not have the means to invest in the latest models. Budgetary limitations present a prevalent challenge for numerous healthcare facilities, particularly in smaller clinics and underserved regions. Refurbished MRI systems serve as a valuable solution to address this issue, offering a cost-effective way to fulfill the increasing need for diagnostic imaging services.



Furthermore, more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning has become possible due to improvements in MRI image quality and software advancements in MRI systems. This enhancement results from stronger fields, better coils, and more sophisticated picture reconstruction techniques. Faster scanning methods, such as parallel imaging and compressed sensing, have shortened scan times, enhancing patient comfort during MRI treatments while boosting productivity for healthcare facilities.



Refurbished MRI Systems Market Report Highlights

Based on architecture, closed systems dominated the market in 2023 by capturing a share of 72.3% as its enclosed design enables precise selection of image slices and ensures error-free analysis

Based on field strength, the mid field strength segment dominated the market with a share of 46.1%. The high field strength segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period

Based on end-use, hospitals held a market share of 37.9% in the year 2023. MRI systems require skilled professionals to operate their complex process and high quality and durable equipment available in hospitals

North America dominated the market with a share of 35.8% in 2023. The market is competitive, with both established companies and emerging players striving to capture market share through product innovation, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Thus, the presence of the key players in this region enhances the industry growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $827.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1680 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Refurbished MRI Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. High cost of new MRI devices

3.2.1.2. Increasing number of suppliers

3.2.1.3. Increasing demand for the healthcare services

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Complex regulatory framework

3.3. Refurbished MRI Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Refurbished MRI Systems Market: Architecture Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Architecture Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Refurbished MRI Systems Market by Architecture Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Closed System

4.4.2. Open System



Chapter 5. Refurbished MRI Systems Market: Field Strength Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Field Strength Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Refurbished MRI Systems Market by Field Strength Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Low field strength

5.4.2. Mid field strength

5.4.3. High field strength



Chapter 6. Refurbished MRI Systems Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Refurbished MRI Systems Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Imaging Centers

6.4.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 7. Refurbished MRI Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis





Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Avante Health Solutions

MRI Medical Equipment

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.

Radio Oncology Systems Inc.

Block Imaging

