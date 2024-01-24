Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Poised for Robust Growth with Projected CAGR of 7.26% Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market by Functionality (Implementation, Training & Education), End-use (Healthcare Providers, Life Science Companies) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market has witnessed a commendable surge, with an estimated valuation of USD 6.16 billion in 2023, expanding to USD 6.58 billion in 2024. Supported by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.26%, market projections see it reaching a notable USD 10.07 billion by the year 2030. The market's performance is critically analyzed using the advanced FPNV Positioning Matrix, which categorizes vendors on the basis of their business strategies and product satisfaction, thus aiding stakeholders in making strategic decisions.





Comprehensive Market Analysis Unveiled in Recent Study

The recent analytical scrutiny presented in the study also showcases an exhaustive Market Share Analysis. This analysis facilitates a profound understanding of vendor performance, focusing on aspects such as revenue generation and customer acquisition. A keen examination of market competitiveness is included, offering insights into industry dynamics that have been prevalent over the base year period.

Key Insights into the Market's Segmentation and Coverage

The market is segmented on the basis of functionality, where Implementation, and Training & Education are underscored.

Further segmentation includes end-use in Healthcare Providers and Life Science Companies.

Geographic evaluation spans across a multitude of regions such as the Americas (with specified insights into North America and Latin America), Asia-Pacific, as well as Europe, Middle East & Africa, catering to a broad spectrum of market participants.

Key Company Profiling Sheds Light on Leading Market Contributors

Significant players in the healthcare ERP consulting arena have been profiled, each offering unique insights and innovations that contribute to market expansion. Included in the study are major entities recognized for their strategic initiatives and market influence.

