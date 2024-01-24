Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Projected to Grow Exponentially, Reaching USD 4,283.09 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Application (Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Surgeries), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With technology making giant strides in healthcare, computer vision emerges as a pivotal force transforming medical diagnostics and surgical procedures. The market, which was valued at USD 937.13 million in 2023, is on an explosive growth trajectory - expected to reach a staggering USD 4,283.09 million by 2030. This notable rise manifests a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.24% from 2024 to 2030.
The Market Share Analysis offers a bird's-eye view of the competitive landscape, diving deep into vendors' contributions and performances. It crystalizes the market's competitive nature and brings to light the dynamics of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation over the studied base period.
Key Company Profiles section brings attention to noteworthy developments and recognizes influential players like AiCure, LLC, and Intel Corporation that steer the market forward through cutting-edge innovations.
Market Segmentation & Coverage details the categories within the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, with forecasts on revenues and analysis of trends in each sub-market. The segmentation provides an organizational framework for stakeholders, helping them to strategize more effectively based on component, application, end-user, and region.
The report's insights offer clarity on market penetration, highlighting the key players shaping the market landscape. Furthermore, it delves into untapped market segments and geographical regions, advising stakeholders on diversification strategies that could yield substantial returns.
Highlights:
- Insight into lucrative emerging markets for stakeholders
- In-depth competitive intelligence on key industry players
- Strategic market entries based on detailed trend analyses
- Forecasts of revenues, market shares, and potential investment areas
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- AiCure, LLC
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Basler AG
- Clarifai, Inc.
- Cognex Corporation
- DataToBizT
- Google LLC by Alphabet, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machine Corporation
- Keyence Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- OMRON Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
