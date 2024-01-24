Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market Set to Surge with a 7.33% CAGR through 2030 - Reveals In-Depth Global Industry Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market by Product (Cleanroom Cleaning Products, Cleanroom Personal Protective Products), Applications (Academic & Research Labs, Drug Manufacturing, Hospitals) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest comprehensive research on the Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market is now available, providing a strategic compilation of thorough market insights. As industries worldwide tighten regulatory standards and seek advanced solutions to maintain sterile environments, this market is projected to balloon from USD 4.70 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 7.71 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.33%.
Market Share Analysis
The research provides an intricate breakdown of vendor performance across revenue, customer base, and more. Companies gain a panoramic view of their market position, key competitors, and potential areas of improvement.
Companies Mentioned
- Across International LLC
- American Cleanroom Systems
- Ansell Ltd.
- Arrayit, Inc.
- Aseptic Enclosures
- Berkshire Corporation
- Bio Plas, Inc.
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Clean Room Depot, Inc.
- Contec, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- GMAX Industries, Inc.
- Helapet Ltd.
- Hydroflex Group GmbH
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- KM ACT Corporation
- Liberty Industries, Inc.
- McKesson Medical-Surgical Goverment Solutions LLC
- Micronclean Ltd
- Production Automation Corporation
- Puritan Medical Products Co. LLC
- Texwipe by ITW Company
- Thomas Scientific LLC
- Veltek Associates, Inc.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Product
- Cleanroom Cleaning Products
- Disinfectants
- Mops
- Wipes
- Cleanroom Personal Protective Products
- Coveralls
- Face Masks
- Gloves
- Shoe Covers
- Cleanroom Cleaning Products
- Applications
- Academic & Research Labs
- Drug Manufacturing
- Hospitals
- Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2idlab
