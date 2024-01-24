Medical Nutrition Market Projected to Reach USD 86.43 Billion by 2030, Driven by Enteral and Parenteral Administration Methods

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Nutrition Market by Administration (Enteral Nutrition, Oral, Parenteral Nutrition), Product Source (Fruits, Vegetables), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Medical Nutrition Market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from USD 53.01 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 86.43 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.23%. A comprehensive new research publication, now available on our distinguished platform, offers an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting the increase in demand for specialized nutritional support in various medical conditions.

Our latest report provides invaluable insights into the administration methods, product sources, and end-use sectors of the Medical Nutrition Market, underscoring the heightened focus on enteral and parenteral nutrition. With a robust FPNV Positioning Matrix, the report evaluates key vendors in the market across Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction metrics, serving as an essential tool for companies assessing their competitive positioning.

Market Segmentation & Dynamics

Segmentation analysis included in the research document categorizes the market into several subsections such as administration routes – including enteral, oral, and parenteral nutrition – as well as product sources like fruits and vegetables. The report further elaborates on the applications across varied end-use sectors such as cancer, diabetes, and pediatric malnutrition.

Key Topics Covered

Market Share Analysis elucidating the performance and competitive landscape.

Regional sector insights with a spotlight on high-growth areas.

Technological advancements and trends shaping the market.

Vendor profiles featuring industry leaders and their strategic market positioning.

Detailed analysis of market penetration and opportunities for expansion.

In-depth Regional Analysis

The research highlights pivotal regions in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, detailing the growth potential and market penetration in key countries. Extensive coverage of the mature and emerging market segments provides a strategic outlook essential for geographical expansion and diversification strategies.

Competitive Landscape

An insightful Competitive Assessment & Intelligence section encompasses a thorough assessment of the market shares, strategies, and product innovations of leading vendors, delivering a complete competitive analysis of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





