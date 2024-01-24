Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market Set to Expand Significantly with a 31.98% CAGR Forecast by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market by Software Services (Services, Software), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Organization Size, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market is experiencing remarkable growth with an estimated size of USD 539.59 million in 2023, reaching USD 3,764.46 million by 2030, with a 31.98% CAGR. This growth trajectory is indicative of the sector's rapid expansion and the heightened demand for advanced healthcare data management solutions.

Current market developments have brought the spotlight on leading vendors who are innovating at the forefront of healthcare data technology. The holistic analysis provided by the latest research encompasses the diverse range of software services, deployment modes, organization sizes, and applications within the sector.

The market, dissected into services and software segments, projects the cloud-based deployment mode as a dominant facilitator for healthcare data management, promising scalability and enhanced security. Large enterprises along with small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to benefit from this upward trend, utilizing platforms for various applications such as customer retention, engagement, marketing data segmentation, personalized recommendations, predictive analytics, and security management.

The report unlocks vital insights such as:

Market penetration by top players.

Emerging markets and trends.

Diversification strategies within the healthcare data arena.

Comprehensive competitive assessment and intelligence.

Advancements in product development and innovation.

The Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market analysis guides stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders in streamlining their strategies, capitalizing on high-growth segments, and understanding the intricacies of the technological and regulatory frameworks in place.

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

CM.COM Netherlands B.V.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

D4t4 Solutions plc

Innovaccer, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Reltio, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Segment.io, Inc.

SkyPoint Cloud Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Solix Technologies, Inc.

Tealium

Temberton Analytics

