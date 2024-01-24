Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Forecasts Promising Growth by 2030 with a Focus on Cloud-Based Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry is witnessing a significant transformation as the Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is positioned for rapid growth, anticipated to achieve a staggering 17.15% CAGR, reaching USD 13.20 billion by 2030. A newly released market research report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast of this surging sector.

The report's in-depth market segmentation covers components such as services and software, with an in-depth look into various delivery modes including cloud-based and on-premise solutions. It specifically highlights the substantial growth anticipated in cloud-based delivery mode, as healthcare providers continue to embrace digital transformations.

A comprehensive Market Share Analysis also informs the report, offering a granular look at the contributions of various vendors. This analysis plays a significant role in understanding the competitive dynamics and provides insights into market behavior such as accumulation trends and dominance within certain segments.

As the market for Healthcare Provider Network Management continues to grow, service providers, software developers, healthcare institutions, and investors stand to benefit from the strategic intelligence provided in this report.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

