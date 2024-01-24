Rejuvant Emerges as No. 1 Longevity Solution in TruMe Labs DNA Methylation Test Results

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce de Leon Health, the creators of Rejuvant , revealed vital insights for longevity enthusiasts in a LinkedIn post published by its founder and CEO, Tom Weldon . The revelations stem from an in-depth analysis by TruMe Labs , uncovering the impact of various compounds on lowering biological age. The latest data can potentially save consumers hundreds of dollars by identifying medications, ingredients and dietary supplements with minimal impact on extending longevity.



With more than 5,000 entries encompassing nearly 900 disclosed compounds used by TruMe Labs’ customers to reduce their biological age, this data release of DNA methylation test results provides consumers with crucial insights into which substances are truly effective in turning back the clock. Taking the coveted No. 1 position is Rejuvant, the only patented dietary supplement utilizing time-released CaAKG, while standard forms of CaAKG used in competing products ranked only slightly ahead of multivitamins. The following represent a few selected entries from TruMe Labs data, in their ranked order:

No. 1: Rejuvant® (with time-released CaAKG)

No. 13: Metformin

No. 14: Resveratrol

No. 20: Nicotinamide riboside (NR)

No. 22: Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN)

No. 24: All other forms of CaAKG

No. 26: Multivitamins





“Among those taking Rejuvant, which were 10% of our customers, we observed remarkable results,” said Yelena Budovskaya, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of TruMe Labs. “Individuals exclusively using Rejuvant, without incorporating additional compounds, achieved an impressive average reduction of seven years in biological age.”

Weldon says TruMe’s recent data aligns closely to the published results in the journal Aging , where Rejuvant was shown to decrease biological age by an average of eight years after participants took the dietary supplement for approximately seven months. TruMe’s data showed that even when Rejuvant was taken with two to four different compounds, the reduction in biological age remains high at 5.1 years. The entire Rejuvant cohort averaged an impressive 6.2-year biologic age reduction, resulting in its position at the top of the list.

“This data from TruMe Labs is especially insightful if you take a closer look at the individuals taking multiple compounds, versus those who were exclusively taking Rejuvant,” said Brian K. Kennedy, Ph.D., one of the lead authors of the Aging study, and professor and director of the Center for Healthy Aging at the National University of Singapore. “The group taking multiple compounds worsened their effect on reducing biological age. This tells us that less is more in the pursuit of longevity. It seems it may be better to choose one product rather than combining them together, and Rejuvant may be your best bet.”

Kennedy underscores the significance of utilizing time-released CaAKG, stating that this compound has historically demonstrated poor bioavailability. Without a time-released format, Kennedy says CaAKG is unlikely to reach the small intestines and be absorbed into the bloodstream, essential for its effectiveness in reducing biological age.

“Ponce de Leon Health has invested multiple years and millions of dollars to test more than 100 combinations of compounds. We discovered only a handful that were truly additive,” said Weldon. “Our aim was to eliminate the guesswork and ensure consumers had access to the most effective solution for longevity, which they can now easily find in one dose of Rejuvant.”

Weldon’s investments run deep with Rejuvant, funding studies on its effectiveness and recently securing a U.S. patent, with several other patents pending, to distinguish its unique and effective form of time-released CaAKG. Weldon's own use of Rejuvant serves as a pioneering case study, showcasing his achievement of longevity escape velocity . His results, documented in Popular Mechanics last year, could potentially be among the first recorded human instances of this significant longevity milestone. Discover how to test and reduce your biological age at: Rejuvant .

Rejuvant® is the breakthrough product of Ponce de Leon Health – a culmination of scientific innovation and research aimed at reducing biological age. Developed through extensive studies at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Rejuvant® features a patented, clinically studied, timed-released formula containing CaAKG. Ponce de Leon Health's research uncovered gender-specific responses to CaAKG, leading to the creation of tailored formulations for men and women. The men's formula combines vitamin A with CaAKG, while the women's formula incorporates vitamin D with CaAKG. To achieve optimal results akin to study participants, it is recommended that both men and women take two tablets of Rejuvant® daily. The study underscores the importance of continuous supplementation for maintaining the benefits of reduced biological age.

Ponce de Leon Health is a leading provider of innovative dietary supplements committed to advancing the science of longevity and increasing healthspan. Committed to translating cutting-edge findings from aging research laboratories into evidence-based solutions, Ponce de Leon Health's goal is to create safe and effective products that enhance healthspan and empower individuals to lead healthier, more active, and productive lives.

