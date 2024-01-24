Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market Size To Exceed USD 7.80 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.6 %

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.09 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.80 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the projected period.





Patients admitted to hospitals or healthcare facilities for various diseases may develop hospital-acquired infection, also known as nosocomial infection. Infections can occur in any therapeutic setting, including a hospital, nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic, or other medical facility. They can be spread by an infected patient, the environment, or the facility's staff. A nosocomial infection, also known as a hospital-acquired infection, is an infection or toxin that exists in a specific location, such as a hospital, and can be contracted by a patient who visits or is admitted to the hospital for reasons other than infection. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increased awareness of hospital-acquired infections, improved health-care infrastructure, increased R&D spending, technological advancements, and increased government initiatives are propelling the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market share upward. Furthermore, the increasing use of molecular diagnostic methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) is driving market revenue growth. However, a major factor that may limit market revenue growth is the lack of standardization in HAI (hospital acquired infections) diagnostic tests. The high cost of diagnostic tools and tests is another factor that may hinder market revenue growth. Some healthcare facilities may be unable to afford HAI diagnostic tests and equipment, thereby limiting the range of testing and treatment options.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Test (Traditional Diagnostic Test, Molecular Diagnostic Assay, Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry), By Product (Reagents, Analyzers), By Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), Surgical Site Infections, Respiratory Infections, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The Immunoassays tests is expected to grow fastest in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Based on test, the hospital acquired infections diagnostics market has been segmented into into traditional diagnostic test, molecular diagnostic assay, immunoassays, mass spectrometry. Among these, the immunoassays tests segment is expected to grow fastest in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market during the forecast period. Immunoassays are critical in diagnosing a variety of medical conditions, including hospital-acquired infections. Among the most commonly used immunodiagnostic tests in HAI diagnostics are enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and serological testing.

The Reagents dominate in the global hospital-acquired infections diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global hospital-acquired infections diagnostics market is divided into reagents and analyzers. Among these, reagents dominate in the global hospital-acquired infections diagnostics market during the forecast period. The need for accurate and timely detection of infections in healthcare facilities drives the demand for reagents used in hospital acquired infections. Market participants are developing highly sensitive and specific infectious agents linked to HAIs. These reagents can be integrated into automated diagnostic systems, increasing efficiency while decreasing human error.

The surgical site infections segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market during the anticipated period.

Based on the infection type, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market is divided into urinary tract infections (UTIs), surgical site infections, respiratory infections, and others. Among these, the surgical site infections are expected to grow at the highest pace in the global hospital acquired Infections diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The hospitals dominate in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market is divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals dominate in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market during the forecast period. Hospitals are contributing to the growth are an increase in awareness about hospital-acquired infections.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global hospital acquired infections Diagnostic smarket over the forecast period. Consumers' growing focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention is driving up demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products and services. The need for hospital acquired infection control to reduce the prevalence of HAIs as the geriatric population grows in the coming years, as well as the subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Government initiatives and stringent sterilization and disinfection regulations, are all driving the hospital acquired infection market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market during the anticipated time frame. The region's high geriatric population and rising disease incidence rate can be attributed to the region's rapid growth rate. A growing population and rising demand for low-cost diagnostics are two major factors driving regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market BIOMÉRIEUX, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bioscience, Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Hologic, Inc., ECOLAB, PFIZER INC., STERIS PLC & Others.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the QMS Plasmid Screening Assay, which detects antibiotic resistance genes in hospital-acquired infections. The assay detects antibiotic resistance genes quickly, accurately, and consistently, helping to reduce the spread of these infections and improve patient outcomes.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global tire 3D printing, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market, Test Analysis

Traditional Diagnostic Test

Molecular Diagnostic Assay

Immunoassays

Mass Spectrometry

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market, Product Analysis

Reagents

Analyzers

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market, Infection Type Analysis

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Surgical Site Infections

Respiratory Infections

Others

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market, End User Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



