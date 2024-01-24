InventHelp Inventor Develops New Elevated Feet Rest (AJD-181)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I have gout and needed a more comfortable way to sleep without the pain associated with my foot touching the mattress or bedding,” said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., “so I invented the ELEVATED FEET REST. My design would help to alleviate pressure and pain to the feet for a better night’s sleep.”



The patent-pending invention prevents the user’s foot from touching the bedding or mattress. In doing so, it helps prevent the problem of awaking with tired, sore, and aching feet due to the weight of the sheets and the touching of the mattress. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features a lightweight and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with foot issues, such as gout, broken bones, sores, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-181, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.