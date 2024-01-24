Cloud Security Posture Management Market Projected to Grow Significantly, Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Concerns and Regulatory Demands

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing cyber threats and stringent regulatory mandates are accelerating the adoption of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions worldwide. As industries continue to shift towards cloud infrastructure, a new comprehensive market study reveals vital insights and projections for the CSPM market, underscoring a promising growth trend over the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.



Heightened cybersecurity concerns have especially spurred this growth, with organizations increasingly vigilant about protecting their cloud environments from potential breaches and vulnerabilities. The study details how CSPM is becoming an essential tool in bolstering defence mechanisms in a landscape that sees continuous escalation in security risks.



Market Trends and Key Findings

The CSPM market is segmented into solutions and services, with solutions leading in revenue generation.





Industries heavily utilizing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) are a key driving force behind the market growth.





North America is maintaining a dominant role in the CSPM market, with significant contributions from the United States in cybersecurity spending and cloud technology adoption.





The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR in the CSPM market through 2031.

Complex Cloud Architectures Necessitate Advanced CSPM Solutions

As enterprises adopt multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, the complexity of managing and securing these environments has magnified. The market study emphasizes the need for CSPM solutions that can navigate these complexities, offering security visibility and compliance checks across diverse cloud services and configurations.



Competitive Landscape and Forecast



The competitive nature of the CSPM market will intensify during the forecast period, with key players innovating and expanding their product portfolios. The report provides strategic analyses and recommendations, catering to businesses aiming to strengthen their posture in this lucrative market.



Market Segmentation Insights In-depth segment analysis details the market across various components, cloud service models, cloud types, enterprise sizes, and verticals, with thoughtful projections and strategic recommendations for each segment.



Expert Panel Review and Research Methodology The study involves a rigorous three-phase research process, including secondary research, primary research, and expert panel reviews. Macro and micro environmental factors influencing the market, along with qualitative and quantitative analyses, provide a comprehensive understanding of current trends and future estimations.



Moving Forward



The report concludes with key questions addressed regarding market factors, investment trends, regional growth, competitive strategies, and market dynamics in emerging economies, paving the way for stakeholders to make well-informed decisions in the CSPM market.



This detailed CSPM market study is a crucial tool for understanding and navigating the complexities of cloud security management. It offers a strategic outlook for businesses seeking to adapt to the evolving cybersecurity landscape and to secure their place in the cloud-reliant economy of the future.



Companies Mentioned

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Microsoft

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Armor Defense Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

CrowdStrike

Fortinet, Inc.

Lacework

McAfee, LLC

NetApp, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

SentinelOne

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfpcay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.