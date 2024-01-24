Business of the MotoGP 2023: Property Profile, Sponsorship, Media Landscape, Attendances & Tickets, Social Media

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the MotoGP 2023 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores one of the biggest and most commercial motor racing series for the 2023 season. Exploring the premier class of 500cc motorbike action, MotoGP houses some big names in the world of sports racing, from the teams, constructors and riders involved. The reports aims to take a closer look at the main sponsorship and media deals linked to the series, as well as the ticketing and social media engagement of the series.



MotoGP has enjoyed a 7.03 per cent growth in its social media channels over the past two years but this lags behind many other leadings sports properties. The series has 26 official sponsors that are estimated to earn them some $87.95 million over the course of the 2023 season. In regard to ticket sales, MotoGP is estimated to generate a further $129.16 million in revenue.



An overview of the position of the sport in 2023, looking at how the series looks, with an emphasis on its own commercial operations and drawing comparisons to other sports such as Formula One. A look at the main commercial streams, including sponsorship, media and ticket sales. The sheer depth of the sponsorship insight is unparalleled, offering a breakdown from series, team and rider perspectives.



The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the premier racing series offering bespoke insight as to how its commercial appeal is continuing to grow. It takes a look at the main commercial revenue opportunities for the series, the teams and its riders, including media rights and main sponsorship deals. Further to this, the report also takes a closer look at the social media appeal and ticket revenue potential.

MotoGP is one of the most commercial motor racing series in the world and houses many of the best riders on two wheels on the planet. Formula One has enjoyed stellar success and growth in recent years but MotoGP has its own global appeal which attracts millions of adrenaline fans to its competition. It has a unique appeal that many brands are eager to get involved with and reap the rewards of such an association.

