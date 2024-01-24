United States Sex Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Vibrators, Dildos, Penis Rings, Anal Toys, Masturbation Sleeves, Bondage, Sex Dolls

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sex Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products (Vibrators, Dildos, Penis Rings, Anal Toys, Masturbation Sleeves, Bondage, Sex Dolls), Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. sex toys market size is expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.19%

Rising awareness and reducing stigma associated with sexual activities, due to sex-positive movements that aided to break stereotypes related to age, gender, and social construct of the population.







Market players are launching various campaigns to raise awareness and break the stigma around sex toys by changing consumer perception. For instance, in August 2021, LoveHoney Group launched a TV advertisement to show lingerie and sex toys under the Love How You Love campaign. Such advancements are projected to bode well for this industry's growth.



Growing popularity of e-commerce to buy adult products is expected to boost the U.S. market's growth. Availability of different adult products on online platforms has boosted their demand as customers can differentiate between brands and choose products that fit their needs and desires. This has created huge competition among companies to offer quality products that meet industry standards.



COVID-19 pandemic boosted online sales of sexual wellness products due to travel restrictions and fear of contracting the virus. Owing to the increased demand for products online, major supermarket chains are also adding these products to their online stores. For instance, in July 2022, Weinerschleiden lubricants by Fetish Mafia launched in 2018.



U.S. Sex Toys Market Report Highlights

Based on product, vibrators segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the availability of vibrators at online stores. As per the State of Sex Toys 2022 study published by Bedbible.com, vibrators are the most popular among U.S.-based adults, with around 47% of sex toy owners opting for vibrators

Based on distribution channel, e-commerce held the largest revenue share in 2023. This is attributed to the rising internet usage and availability of diverse product portfolios on e-commerce platforms. Anonymity in product delivery is a major benefit for customers choosing online purchases over brick-and-mortar stores, particularly when it comes to adult products

West U.S. region held the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the increasing spending on sex toys, especially in states like California and Nevada

The frequency of usage of sex toys among U.S. adults aged 18-54 has increased. As per the TENGA Self Pleasure Report of 2021 and 2019, around 54% of U.S. adults have used sex toys, increasing from 53% in 2019.

U.S. sex toys industry is highly competitive with the presence of many domestic and international players. Key companies are launching innovative products and are engaged in expansion strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, accreditations, & donations. For instance, in December 2022, TENGA Co. Ltd. launched Dual Sensation Cup Extremes and Gentle & Strong Air Flow Cups, expanding its portfolio.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered United States

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing desire of the geriatric population to have an active sex life

Changing consumer attitude

Growing popularity of e-commerce

Market Restraint Analysis

Adverse effects due to toxic ingredients in products

Advertising restrictions on sexual wellness products

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Qualitative Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Sex Toys Market

Competitive Analysis

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

LELO

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Unbound

Tenga Co., Ltd.

Fun Factory

BMS Factory

PHE, Inc. (Adam & Eve)

California Exotic Novelties

Pipedream Products

Dame Products, Inc

ILF, LLC

