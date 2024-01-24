GCC Ceramic Tiles (Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain), By Application, By End-use (Residential, Commercial), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC ceramic tiles market size is expected to reach USD 16.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rising investment in construction projects by the governments of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar to boost economic growth in their respective countries is expected to drive the construction industry, thereby, augmenting the demand in the market over the forecast period.







The ceramic tiles manufacturing process has evolved significantly over the past years. The requirement for high-quality materials with good efficiency levels has developed new firing and pressing technologies. Manufacturers have been trying to create technologies for simple, flexible, and low-cost production of ceramic tiles. Environmental pollution and waste disposal have always been a major concern for manufacturers. They are now focusing on reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption through improved processing options while manufacturing ceramic tiles.



Wet clays, feldspar, alumina, silica, and sand are some of the most commonly used raw materials during the manufacturing process of ceramic tiles. Key raw material suppliers include Saudi Ceramics, United Mining Investments Co., Carrefour, and Saudi Dolomites. Growing demand for ceramics in automotive and electronics applications is expected to be a key concern for market players. The robust manufacturing base of ceramics in China, India, and Indonesia is expected to promote investments by market players.



The market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of the construction industry, which can be attributed to the high investments by various governments in companies for developing new residential & commercial complexes and infrastructural projects. In addition, increased emphasis by the governments on the construction of new hospitals, educational institutions, and leisure projects is expected to create growth opportunities in the ceramic tiles market.



The market could be more organized to a greater extent as numerous domestic players are operating across GCC. Many small-scale players manufacture and distribute products and cater to wall and flooring applications. These players prefer the supply of ceramic tiles directly to the end market by avoiding the distribution channel, thus negatively affecting the value chain.



GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Report Highlights

Porcelain tiles led the market, accounting for approximately 60.0% of total revenue share in 2022. Porcelain is more rigid and denser than its counterparts and offers better scratch-resistant properties than glazed ceramic tiles. However, the cost of porcelain tiles is higher than other ceramic tiles as they can absorb high moisture and are more hard-wearing

The floor tiles application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of about 71.7% in 2022. The production of floor tiles using micro-crystal technology has several advantages, such as lower production cost, excellent aesthetic appeal, corrosion & chemical resistance, acid resistance, and glossy surface

Due to increased demand for highly durable and cost-effective ceramic tile-based floorings in high-footfall commercial and industrial sectors, the commercial end-use segment led the market. It accounted for the most significant revenue share of approximately 71.0% in 2022. Ceramic tiles offer excellent durability, affordability, and style. They are suitable for classrooms, computer rooms, corridors, cafeterias, laboratories, hallways, entrance areas, and stairwells of schools, colleges, universities, and professional institutes

The rapidly growing population drives the rising construction industry in the country. As per the data published by Worldometer, the population of Saudi Arabia was around 36.9 million in 2023, an increase of about 1.48% compared to 2022. Increasing investment by the government to improve railways and road infrastructure is expected to boost further the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the country over the forecast period

Prominent players in the market comprise RAK Ceramics, Saudi Ceramics, Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles Co. SAOG, Al Jawdah, and Al Khaleej Ceramics. RAK Ceramics holds a significant market share. The company offers advanced ceramic tiles manufactured with digital printing technology and in various dimensions. Moreover, a dedicated supply channel associated with the company has increased penetration in the GCC region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Middle East

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Positive Construction Industry Outlook

Technological Advancement in Ceramic Tiles Industry

Growing Demand for New Residential Structures

Market Restraint Analysis

Growing Demand for Substitutes

Business Analysis Tools

Demand-Supply Scenario

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Impact of Implementation of Anti-dumping Duties

GCC Ceramic Tiles Market - Porter's five forces analysis

Industry Analysis - PESTLE by SWOT

Competitive Landscape

RAK Ceramics

Porcelanosa Dubai

AlJawdah Ceramics

FORSAN CERAMICS

Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles Co. SAOG

Al Maha Ceramics

Al Khaleej Ceramics

Saudi Ceramics

niceramics

Arabian Tile Company Ltd

FUTURE CERAMICS

Riyadh Ceramics

ARABIAN CERAMICS

Porcellan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vppv95

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment