Europe Blood Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Blood Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagent, Instrument), By Technology (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test, ELISA, Next Generation Sequencing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe blood screening market size is expected to reach USD 1, 954.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing number of blood transfusion processes performed along with stringent regulations in Europe mandating screening tests, such as NAT for testing HIV, HBV, and HCV, is contributing to the market growth.







Moreover, growth in the overall number of complex surgeries that require a large amount of blood and blood products along with rising cases of road accidents is expected to drive the market further. Additionally, import of products through contract agreements and development in the product technology by manufacturers of blood screening reagents and instruments are contributing to market expansion in the region.



For example, DiaSystem Scandinavia AB signed a distribution agreement with SNIBE, an Asian immunology test producer that focuses on immunoassay analyzers based on CLIA technology. DiaSystem specializes in the production and supply of reagents used in chemistry and immunoturbidimetry. This agreement has provided the former company with automated chemiluminescence instrument delivering a complete analytical system in areas, such as thyroid, renal function, hepatitis, and hepatic fibrosis.



Europe Blood Screening Market Report Highlights

NAAT led the technology segment in 2022 owing to a regulatory obligation for mandatory NAAT screening for all blood donations.

On the basis of product, reagents led the Europe blood screening market in 2022

Germany held a majority of the market share in 2022 due to large number of blood donors.

Moreover, stringent regulations in the country for screening of donations also contributed to its growth. The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, a medical regulatory body in Germany, mandates NAT testing for HCV and HIV for all blood donations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 64 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $843.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1954.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Europe

Companies Mentioned

Danaher Corporation

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Grifols

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

