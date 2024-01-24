Global Pulmonary Stents Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulmonary Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Self-expandable, Balloon-expandable), Material (Metal, Silicon, Hybrid), Type (Tracheobronchial Stents, Laryngeal Stents), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulmonary stents market size is expected to reach USD 306.09 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer, is a major driving force behind the expansion of the market.

According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), about 200 million people worldwide are affected by COPD, with an estimated 3.2 million deaths annually. Lung cancer, a leading public health concern in the U.S., is witnessing a rise in incidence and mortality rates, further fueling the growth of the market. These stents are employed to treat various respiratory conditions, including lung cancer.







According to projections from the American Cancer Society, it is anticipated that approximately 238,340 new cases of lung cancer were diagnosed in the United States in 2023. Most of these diagnoses are expected to be in individuals aged 65 and above, with a relatively small percentage affecting those under 45.

This disease poses a significant public health threat, particularly among older adults, with an average age of diagnosis around 70 years. Notably, lung cancer ranks as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., contributing to one in every five cancer fatalities. Annually, more lives are lost to lung cancer than the combined total of deaths from breast, colon, and prostate cancer.



The pulmonary stents industry is experiencing notable growth due to advancements in new stent technologies, particularly in the areas of 3D-printed self-expanding stents (3DPSS), biodegradable stents (BS), and drug-eluting stents (DES). According to a study published in November 2023 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), these innovations offer several advantages over traditional stents, including improved patient outcomes, reduced complication rates, and enhanced quality of life.



Pulmonary Stents Market Report Highlights

North America led the market with a revenue share of 43.69% in 2023. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about respiratory health, and a growing aging population contribute to the market's dominance

Based on product, the balloon-expandable stents segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 53.40% in 2023. These stents are often preferred when precise placement and controlled expansion are critical

Based on material, the metal segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of 58.89% in 2023. The growth of Metal is propelled with bare metal, and drug-eluting stents are primarily used for narrowed arteries, most commonly in the heart's coronary arteries

Based on type, the tracheobronchial stents segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 72.12% in 2023. Tracheobronchial stents play a crucial role in the medical management of conditions such as tracheal or bronchial stenosis, strictures, or obstructions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $219.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $306.09 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Growing geriatric population and healthcare awareness

Increasing minimally invasive procedures

Advancements in new stent technology

Market restraint analysis

Availability of Alternative Treatments

Complications Associated with Stents

Pulmonary Stents Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Bess medizintechnik GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group

E. Benson Hood Laboratories Inc.

Efer Endoscopy

Endo-Flex GmbH

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd

Standard Sci Tech Inc.

Olympus Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4lp7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment