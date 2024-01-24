Europe Mobility Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Innovations in Mobility Aids Set to Transform Long-Term Care Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mobility Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rollators, Walkers), By Sector (Public, Private), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Type of Split, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe mobility aids market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030

The high demand for home healthcare and an increase in the geriatric population requiring Long-term Care (LTC) are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition, technical advancements in mobility aids are likely to boost product usage, resulting in market expansion. The introduction of new mobility support devices by key market players is anticipated to increase the number of products available in the market. This, in turn, will help facilitate the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the aging population in the U.K. has increased significantly in the past five decades. As per the statistics published by Age U.K., in 2020, around 18.65% of people in the country were aged 65 years or over. Moreover, around 4 million older citizens in the U.K. were estimated to suffer from long-term illnesses severely affecting their mobility.

The increasing geriatric population is a key growth-driving factor for mobility aids. The pandemic has had an ongoing adverse impact on various industries across the globe. Stay-at-home mandates, transportation bans, and workforce crunch have resulted in the disruption of supply chains. Although the market was not significantly affected, the supply chain bottlenecks and restrictions on the product as well as patient movement caused a decrease in sales revenues.



Europe Mobility Aids Market Report Highlights

The wheelchair segment spearheaded the market in 2022 due to an increasing number of disorders, such as spinal cord injuries, which require wheelchair support

The public segment was the largest in terms of revenue share due to the presence of established players offering a wide range of products

The offline distribution channel segment held a high revenue share in 2022. This is owing to a higher preference for the offline purchase of mobility aids

The rehabilitation care segment dominated the market in 2022 and will remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Company Profiles

Human Care HC AB

Drive DeVilbliss Healthcare

Roma Medical

Day's Mobility Ltd.

Van Os Medical

Invacare Corp.

Z-Tec Mobility

Sunrise Medical

Karma Mobility

TOPRO Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Europe Mobility Aids Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Europe Mobility Aids Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Mobility Aids: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Rollators

4.4. Walkers

4.5. Wheelchairs

4.6. LTC Beds



Chapter 5. Europe Mobility Aids: Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Public

5.4. Private

Chapter 6. Europe Mobility Aids: Type of Split Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Rehabilitation

6.4. Aged Care



Chapter 7. Europe Mobility Aids: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Online

7.4. Offline



Chapter 8. Europe Mobility Aids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Europe Mobility Aids Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives

