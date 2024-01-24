U.S. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Projected to Reach $2.15 Billion by 2030 – Analysis by Product, Material, and Application

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Material (Metal, Bio Absorbable Material, Ceramics), Application (Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the U.S. craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market has been published, highlighting significant growth and trends forecasted for the 2023-2030 period. The in-depth report provides insights into the market size, share, trends, and segment forecasts, illustrating the market's prospective expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach a valuation of USD 2.15 billion by 2030.

With an escalation in facial fractures due to sports injuries and road accidents, coupled with a growing awareness of aesthetic improvements, the market for craniomaxillofacial devices is seeing an upward trajectory in product demand. The report segments the analysis by product, material, and application to offer detailed insight into the industry's diverse components.

The unfolding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the CMF devices market are also scrutinized, presenting a complete picture of industry dynamics. The pandemic's impact, notably on elective procedures, presented challenges; however, a strong recovery phase has been charted in the post-pandemic era as documented by leading companies' reported revenue growth.

Advancements in the industry are also highlighted, with several key players at the forefront of innovation and product development, aiming to cater to evolving medical needs and enhance patient outcomes.

The report's narrative delves into a post-pandemic market recovery, emphasizing renewed momentum in medical procedures and consequent positive impacts on the U.S. craniomaxillofacial devices sector. Leading manufacturers in the CMF devices landscape, such as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Johnson & Johnson, among others, are recognized for their pivotal roles in shaping the market through their innovative product portfolios and commitment to advancing surgical outcomes.

With such comprehensive insights and analysis, the report serves as a critical resource for stakeholders, investors, healthcare providers, and participants keen on understanding the CMF devices market's trajectory and capitalizing on its growth potential. To view the complete analysis, interested parties are encouraged to access the full U.S. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market report on our website.

CMF Plate and Screw Fixation Devices Garner Greatest Revenue Share: These devices, pivotal in complex surgeries, held over 70% of the market share in 2022, cementing their status as the dominant product category in CMF procedures.

Emergent Bioabsorbable Materials Segment on the Rise: Expectations for growth in the bioabsorbable materials segment are robust as they offer significant benefits in terms of reduced post-surgery complications and negating the need for second surgeries to remove traditional hardware.

Applications Across Various Medical Specialties: The report dives deep into how CMF devices are crucial across diverse surgical applications, from neurosurgery and plastic surgery to orthognathic and dental procedures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered United States

