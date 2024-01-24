Global Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $329 Billion by 2030, Led by Dietary Supplement Demand

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis on the Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market highlights a significant growth trajectory, with the sector poised to attain a market value of USD 329.84 billion by the year 2030. This remarkable expansion is projected to progress at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.04% over the forecast period, showcasing the sector's burgeoning potential and the increasing global reliance on contract manufacturing services.





The report delineates the multifaceted nature of the market, with a particular emphasis on the burgeoning product segments such as Dietary Supplements and Functional Food & Beverages. Intriguingly, with a considerable revenue share of 64.40% in the previous year, Functional Food & Beverages emerged as the dominant force within the market, indicating a substantial consumer shift towards nutritionally enhanced food options.

In-depth Analysis of Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Dosage Forms

Within the dietary supplements segment, the study further categorizes the market based on dosage forms - tablets, capsules, gummies, powder in sachet/jar, energy bars, and liquid oral, among others. The tablet dosage form, in particular, has exhibited significant dominance, capturing a share of 24.48% in the past year, largely due to attributes such as user convenience, ease of consumption, and precise dosage moderation.

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Across Key Regional Markets

Analysts point out the regional market dominion of North America, attributing its market share lead of 34.23% to the concentration of nutraceutical enterprises within the U.S. and the region's advanced technological landscape that enhances manufacturing capacities.

Competitive Landscape & Market Fragmentation



The market analysis further reveals a highly competitive and fragmented landscape with a plethora of small to large-scale players. These entities are strategically diversifying their offerings across various segments, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages, to gain a competitive edge and cater to evolving consumer demands.

Increased Consumer Awareness Fueling Nutraceutical Demand

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Augmenting Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Bolstering Product Quality

The synthesis provided by the report underscores growth catalysts that include heightened consumer health consciousness, a growing inclination towards preventative healthcare measures, and a steep rise in chronic health conditions like diabetes and heart diseases. This duel dynamic of consumer behavior and health trends fosters a vibrant environment for the Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services industry.

The analysis further accentuates recent industry events such as strategic investments by key market players, demonstrating the sector’s commitment to expansion and innovation. For instance, recent multi-million dollar investments into state-of-the-art contract manufacturing facilities epitomize the forward-thinking approach that companies in the sector are taking to meet the nuanced demands for personalized nutraceutical solutions.

Market Report Highlights

Stratified Market Analysis by Product Types

Granular Insights into Dosage Form Preferences

Comprehensive Regional Market Evaluations

Analysis of Market Players and Competitive Dynamics

The new research publication encapsulates the trends, figures, and facts crucial for a thorough understanding of the Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market, offering an invaluable resource for those seeking to navigate this rapidly evolving industry landscape.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $133.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $329.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

