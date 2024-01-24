U.S. Teleradiology Industry Research Report 2023: Poised for Growth, Driven by AI Integration and Expanding Diagnostic Imaging Applications Until 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Teleradiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (X-rays, CT Scans, MRI Scans, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound), By Type (Preliminary Tests, Final Tests), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis report highlights a substantial expansion in the U.S. teleradiology market, with expectations to reach a transformative USD 2.09 billion by the dawn of 2030. The comprehensive report underscores key aspects such as market drivers, product proliferation, and emerging trends, notably the integration of sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) within radiological practices and a surge in healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of technological advancements, the study outlines that high-resolution, 3D imaging capabilities are furnishing the teleradiology landscape with unprecedented clarity and detail. Lending a keen focus on the advent of AI, the report elucidates its transformative impact on image analysis, anomaly detection, and case prioritization — all leading to expeditious, refined diagnostic processes.

X-ray modalities command the scene, with a robust share attributed to their cost-efficiency and cornerstone role in primary diagnosis, accentuated by the adoption of innovative filmless scanners.

When dissecting the market by test type, it emerges that preliminary testing claims a commanding revenue dominance. However, final tests are on an upward trajectory, with a forecasted aggressive CAGR, thanks to their comprehensive and reliable outputs.

The hospital sector remains a predominant end-user, though ambulatory imaging centers are gaining momentum, anticipated to ascend at a dynamic CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The report extends beyond mere numerical forecasts to showcase real-world implications and corporate movements. One illustrative example from May 2023 is the compelling launch of the Philips CT 3500 by Koninklijke Philips N.V., an AI-operated system that revolutionizes throughput and image reconstruction for demanding, large-scale medical operations.

Industry Dynamics: Mergers and acquisitions unfold as staple maneuvers for growth and market consolidation, as elaborated in the Teleradiology Solutions venture with Andhra Med Tech Zone, poised to scale public and governmental radiology services enhanced by AI advancements.

Market Evolution: Teleradiology, as a vanguard sector, positions itself at the intersection of cost-saving outsourcing solutions and the burgeoning demand for comprehensive diagnostic imaging.

Key Takeaways from the U.S. Teleradiology Market Report:

X-rays sustain dominion, while CT Scans, MRI Scans, and Ultrasound follow suit.

Preliminary tests maintain the largest revenue share, with final tests anticipated to grow rapidly.

Hospitals predominate the end-use segment, with ambulatory centers forecasted for significant growth.

The expansion of the U.S. teleradiology market reaffirms the sector's resilience and adaptability amidst a rapidly transforming medical landscape. Industry stakeholders and healthcare providers may glean valuable insights and strategic foresight from this report, bolstering their positioning in a highly competitive, technology-driven arena.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $852.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2090 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Virtual Radiologic (vRad)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

ONRAD, Inc.

Everlight Radiology;

4ways Healthcare Ltd.

RamSoft, Inc.

USARAD Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Matrix (Teleradiology Division of Radiology Partners)

Medica Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv8oft

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment