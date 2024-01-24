United States Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030 - Clinical Labs' Expansion Spurs Demand

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (2 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 20 ml), By End-use (Clinical Labs, Compounding Labs), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. depyrogenated sterile empty vials market size is expected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.25% from 2023 to 2030

Technological advancements in the pharmaceutical packaging process, growing funding by government organizations, and flourishing biologics market in the U.S. are some of the key trends in escalating market growth. Stringent regulations laid by the government for parenteral are also poised to augment the market.







Rising number of clinical labs in the country is resulting in an increased number of medical and diagnostic tests. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for depyrogenated sterile empty vials. Increasing number of compounding laboratories and research institutes in the U.S. is boosting the demand for these vials in the market. Moreover, continual growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is further projected to drive the market.



Increasing number of collaborations in order to achieve innovative packaging technology is also providing an upthrust to the market. Rising incidence of infectious & non-infectious diseases and the growing number of clinical studies are translating into greater demand for these vials. Besides this, the government is backing the promotion of pharmaceutical, medical, and biotechnological researches, which is anticipated to work in favor of the market.



U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Report Highlights

More than 20 ml depyrogenated sterile empty vials emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2022 owing to rising incidence of infectious & non-infectious diseases and increasing investments in the biopharmaceutical sector

Others, which include pharmaceutical manufacturers and academic & research institutes, formed the most prominent end-use segment in 2022. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the expanding base of medical & biotech research institutes and an upswing in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; SCHOTT Corporation; and DWK Life Sciences are the major players operating in the market. This market is considerably fragmented and the market entry barrier is high.

