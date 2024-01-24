North America Breast Reconstruction Market Forecasted to Reach USD 366.2 Million by 2030 Amid Surge in Breast Cancer Cases

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), By Shape (Round Shape, Anatomical Shape), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America breast reconstruction market is projected to experience significant growth with an expected worth of USD 366.2 million by the year 2030, which translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. A major factor contributing to this growth is the rising number of breast cancer cases in the region.

The market is segmented by product, shape, and end-use. In 2022, the implants segment dominated the market, claiming a substantial share due to its widespread acceptance for breast reconstruction post-mastectomy. Notably, tissue expanders are gaining popularity thanks to innovative advancements, making them the segment with the anticipated highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Trends Within Market Shapes

In terms of the shape of breast implants, the market has traditionally been led by round-shaped implants. However, anatomical-shaped implants are expected to see an accelerated growth pattern, indicating a shift in market preferences and technology.

End-Use Preferences

Hospitals held the lion's share of the market in 2022, but cosmetology clinics are on the rise. With a projected CAGR of 7.0%, cosmetology clinics' growth is tied to the increasing number of professionals in the field across North America.

Regional Insights

The United States remains the preeminent market within the region, supported by a high volume of breast cancer cases and surgical procedures. This data underscores the importance of the U.S. market to North America's overall market dynamics for breast reconstruction.

  • COVID-19 Impact and Industry Response: The pandemic initially dampened market growth due to deferred elective procedures. Nonetheless, the post-pandemic outlook is optimistic as postponed surgeries are expected to resume.
  • Awareness Campaigns: Initiatives such as the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign are empowering more women to make informed decisions regarding their post-breast cancer surgical options, further expanding market potential.
  • Market Partnerships: Strategic alliances are forming within the industry, as evidenced by Sientra, Inc.'s partnership with Butterfly Network, aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing product safety profiles.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages90
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$218.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$366.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.8%
Regions CoveredNorth America

Companies Mentioned

  • Mentor Worldwide LLC
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Sientra, Inc.
  • Stryker
  • Establishment Labs
  • RTI Surgical
  • MTF Biologics
  • Surgical Innovation Associates
  • TELA Bio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z2w0w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                North American Breast Reconstruction Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Ambulatory Surgical Center
                            
                            
                                Breast Augmentation
                            
                            
                                Breast Reconstruction
                            
                            
                                Saline Breast Implant
                            
                            
                                Surgical Procedures 
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data