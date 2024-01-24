U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market Poised for Growth, with Onsite Treatment Demand Driving Forecast till 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category (CWT, Onsite Facilities), Waste Type (Residential, Commercial), Source, Services, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest analysis on the U.S. liquid waste management sector reveals a surge in market size, anticipated to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2030. This growth signifies a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% from 2024 to 2030. The sector's expansion is underpinned by the increasing push for onsite waste treatment facilities and a demand for comprehensive waste management solutions.

Insights drawn from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicate a pressing need for improved wastewater systems, particularly within smaller community setups, where approximately 20% face wastewater treatment inadequacies. Governmental bodies are actively striving to bolster sanitation infrastructure in rural locales lacking connectivity to central sewage networks.

Heightened levels of public and environmental health awareness have sparked an upswing in rigorous regulations and standards, forecasted to fuel the deployment of both onsite and offsite wastewater treatment establishments. A case in point is the EPA's revised effluent regulations, implemented in September 2021, targeting industries such as poultry, metal finishing, and textiles.

Technological Innovations and Investment: Catalysts for Market Growth

New construction projects across North America, numbered at 32, signify a robust investment in treatment plant infrastructure.

Evidenced by initiatives such as the City of Evansville, Indiana, a new wastewater treatment facility is underway, with a budget allocation of USD 177 million and a completion timeline set for 2025.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had a bifurcated effect on market dynamics. Industrial waste production dipped due to manufacturing activity curtailments, while residential water usage and waste generation experienced a spike. Following the resumption of industrial output, industry growth projections remain optimistic.

Market players are adopting strategies like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product innovation to bolster their market presence. For instance, in April 2022, a significant contract was signed to enhance the wastewater management in New York, denoting a step towards greater capacity and efficiency.

Sector Highlights

Centralized waste treatment (CWT) facilities claimed the largest revenue chunk in 2023, holding a significant 77.6% market share, primarily serving expansive municipal and regional zones.

The commercial sector forecast shows a robust growth trajectory with an expected CAGR of over 2.0%.

The municipal wastewater segment, which includes residential and commercial sources, secured the largest revenue share.

Investment in treatment technology and infrastructure has seen substantial growth, commanding over 51.7% of the sector’s revenue share.

Recent mergers, such as Veolia and Suez in April 2021, are reshaping the competitive landscape, offering an expanded reach within the sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered United States

