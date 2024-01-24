United Kingdom Mental Health Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Mindspace, Calm, Headspace, Youper, MoodMission, and Sanvello Health

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.K. Mental Health Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Android, iOS), By Application (Depression & Anxiety Management, Meditation Management, Stress Management, Wellness Management), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.K. mental health apps market size is expected to reach USD 734.41 million by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2030

Growing penetration and adoption of mental health applications due to their benefits in improving the mental wellbeing of patients and increasing awareness regarding mental wellbeing are some of the key factors boosting the growth of this market.



The market is expected to grow owing to the increasing awareness among the population, several companies, organizations, and governmental bodies are engaged in developing and launching mental health apps across various platforms. For instance, in 2023, Holly Health, a digital healthcare application, collaborated with Age UK Lewisham and Southwark and prominent national and community organizations to offer psychological and physical well-being and coaching to individuals in the age group of 50-70+ throughout the United Kingdom.

Further, in April 2022, Talkspace introduced an innovative product lineup to assist employers in fostering emotional intelligence and promoting psychological well-being for their employees within and beyond the workplace. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased utilization of mental health-based platforms across the U.K. The increased adoption of applications for maintaining psychological well-being during the pandemic and rising remote monitoring are some of the factors promoting market growth.



The key participants are engaged in strategies such as agreements, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and launches, to expand their global footprints and product portfolio. For instance, in November 2022, Travelers introduced the Wysa for Return-to-Work mobile app for employees who have been injured. This app, developed in collaboration with Wysa, an AI-powered provider of psychological health digital solutions, aims to assist employees facing psychosocial obstacles in returning to the workplace.



U.K. Mental Health Apps Market Report Highlights

Based on platform, the iOS segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2022, owing to consumers' rising adoption of iOS-enabled systems & devices

Based on application, the depression and anxiety management segment dominated the market in 2022. The increasing prevalence of anxiety and depression disorders contributes to the overall segment growth

Key players operating in the market constantly focus on product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to maintain their presence

Company Profiles

Mindspace

Calm

Headspace, Inc

Youper, Inc

MoodMission Pty Ltd.

Sanvello Health

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $197.77 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $734.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rise of virtual therapy

3.2.1.2. Rising incidence of stress and depression disorders

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data privacy and security concerns

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Increasing mental health awareness

3.2.4. Market Threat Analysis

3.2.4.1. Regulatory challenges

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. UK Mental Health Apps Market: Platform Business Analysis

4.1. UK Mental Health Apps Market: Platform Movement Analysis

4.2. Android

4.2.1. Android Assay Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. iOS

4.4. Others



Chapter 5. UK Mental Health Apps Market: Application Business Analysis

5.1. UK Mental Health Apps Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Depression and Anxiety Management

5.2.1. Depression and Anxiety Management, Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Meditation Management

5.4. Stress Management

5.5. Wellness Management

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Strategy Mapping

6.3. Company Profiles/Listing

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Financial Performance

6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



