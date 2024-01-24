Nickel Hydrogen Batteries Market projected to reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Nickel Hydrogen Batteries Market ” , by Type (Small Sized Ni-MH Battery, Large Sized Ni-MH Battery), Application (HEV, Retail Market, Cordless Phones, Dust collector, Personal Care, Lighting Tools and Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Nickel Hydrogen Batteries Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.75 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 11.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 17.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Prime Earth EV Energy FDK Sample of Companies Covered GP Batteries International Highpower International Inc Corun

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Nickel Hydrogen Batteries Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & ApplicationProduct Types / Mapping), ApplicationAssessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (ApplicationHumanoid Robot, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The The Nickel Hydrogen Batteries market has gained traction in recent years as the demand for reliable and long-lasting energy storage solutions continues to grow. Nickel Hydrogen (NiH2) batteries are a type of rechargeable battery that utilizes nickel and hydrogen as the active materials for the positive and negative electrodes, respectively.

One of the driving factors behind the increasing popularity of Nickel Hydrogen Batteries is their high energy density and long cycle life. These batteries are known for their ability to store a significant amount of energy in a compact space and maintain their performance over a large number of charge and discharge cycles. This makes them particularly suitable for applications that require consistent and durable power sources.

Space exploration and satellite missions have been significant contributors to the adoption of Nickel Hydrogen Batteries. These batteries are well-suited for the harsh conditions of space, offering a reliable and stable power supply for extended periods. The aerospace industry's reliance on Nickel Hydrogen Batteries has, in turn, spurred advancements in battery technology, making them more efficient and cost-effective for terrestrial applications as well.

Another key driver for the Nickel Hydrogen Batteries market is the increasing interest in renewable energy and grid energy storage. As the world shifts towards cleaner and sustainable energy sources, there is a growing need for efficient energy storage solutions to address the intermittent nature of renewable power generation. Nickel Hydrogen Batteries, with their high energy density and durability, are emerging as a viable option for grid-scale energy storage applications.

Despite the positive momentum, challenges such as cost and competition from other battery technologies persist. However, ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving the cost-effectiveness and performance of Nickel Hydrogen Batteries, ensuring their continued relevance in a rapidly evolving energy storage landscape.

Major Vendors in the Global Nickel Hydrogen Batteries Market:

Prime Earth EV Energy

FDK

GP Batteries International

Highpower International Inc

Corun

Panasonic

Huanyu battery

GS Yuasa

Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

Lexel Battery (Coslight)

EPT Battery Co. Ltd

Energizer Holdings

Great Power Energy

Suppo

The Increase in number of electronic gadgets has led to the increase in use of Nickel-Hydrogen Batteries.

The world of portable electronics is exploding, and nestled within this buzzing ecosystem lies a hidden beneficiary: the humble nickel-hydrogen battery. While lithium-ion batteries dominate headlines, nickel-hydrogen continues to thrive thanks to its perfect fit for powering the ever-growing array of tech we carry with us. Let's delve into how this seemingly old-fashioned technology is finding fresh energy in the modern electronics landscape.

Firstly, consider the sheer volume of gadgets we rely on daily. Smartphones glued to our palms, laptops slung over shoulders, tablets tucked in bags – each hungrily demanding reliable power. Nickel-hydrogen shines here, boasting high energy density. Compared to disposable batteries, they pack more punch, powering devices for longer before needing a recharge. Imagine never scrambling for batteries just as your camera captures that perfect sunset, or your laptop dies mid-presentation. Nickel-hydrogen offers freedom from such anxieties.

The Cameras boast higher resolutions, demanding more juice for continuous shooting. Laptops are powerhouses for work and entertainment, hungry for long-lasting energy. Nickel-hydrogen adapts to these advancements, performing well in extreme temperatures, ensuring your camera doesn't conk out on a frigid trek, or your laptop overheats during an intense gaming session.

Furthermore, sustainability is becoming a key mantra in the tech world. Nickel-hydrogen batteries are rechargeable and recyclable, minimizing the environmental impact associated with disposable batteries. This resonates with eco-conscious consumers and aligns with green initiatives, making these batteries a responsible choice.

Finally, don't underestimate the affordability factor. While lithium-ion reigns supreme in high-end devices, nickel-hydrogen presents a cost-effective solution for many gadgets. This makes them the go-to choice for budget-conscious consumers and for manufacturers seeking to offer competitive pricing.

In conclusion, the burgeoning world of portable electronics is not just driven by cutting-edge gadgets but also by the need for reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective power sources. Nickel-hydrogen batteries, with their impressive energy density, temperature resilience, and eco-friendly credentials, are perfectly positioned to fuel this ever-evolving ecosystem. So, the next time you whip out your phone or fire up your laptop, remember, it's not just the sleek technology holding things together, but also the quiet resilience of the unsung hero – the nickel-hydrogen battery.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Requirements in Aerospace and Space Exploration.

Growing Demand for Portable Electronics

Integration in Military and Defense Applications.

Technological Advancements and implementation in grid storage.

Implementation in Emergency Power Systems and hybrid power systems

Opportunities:

Usage In Renewable Energy Storage

Military and Defense Applications

Grid Energy Storage and Electric Aviation

Usage in satellite and space exploration missions

Usage In Renewable Energy Storage

The Nickel hydrogen batteries excel in storing energy generated from renewable sources, such as solar and wind. As the world increasingly adopts clean energy technologies, the intermittent nature of renewable power generation poses a challenge. Nickel hydrogen batteries can address this challenge by storing excess energy during periods of high renewable output and releasing it when demand is high or when renewable sources are not actively generating power.

The opportunity lies in creating large-scale energy storage systems that utilize nickel hydrogen batteries to store renewable energy for extended periods. These batteries offer a durable and sustainable solution, with the added benefit of a long cycle life, making them well-suited for applications where reliability and longevity are critical. By integrating nickel hydrogen batteries into renewable energy storage infrastructure, we can enhance the stability and reliability of renewable energy systems, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

North America dominates the market for Nickel Hydrogen Batteries.

North America's dominance in the market for nickel hydrogen batteries can be attributed to several factors, positioning the region as a key player in the adoption and advancement of this technology. North America, particularly the United States, boasts a robust aerospace industry where nickel hydrogen batteries have found extensive applications. These batteries have been widely utilized in space exploration missions, satellite systems, and other aerospace applications. The region's leadership in space-related endeavors has driven the development and adoption of nickel hydrogen batteries, establishing North America as a key hub for this technology.

The region has been at the forefront of technological innovations, contributing to the continuous improvement of nickel hydrogen battery technology. Research and development initiatives, coupled with a strong focus on aerospace and defense applications, have propelled North American companies to develop cutting-edge nickel hydrogen batteries with enhanced energy density, longer cycle life, and improved performance characteristics.

Nickel hydrogen batteries have found extensive use in defense and military applications due to their reliability and durability. North America, with its significant investments in defense technology, relies on these batteries to power a range of equipment, including communication devices, unmanned vehicles, and military satellites. The demand from the defense sector has been a driving force behind the region's dominance in the nickel hydrogen battery market. As North America increasingly focuses on sustainability and renewable energy, the demand for energy storage solutions has surged. Nickel hydrogen batteries, with their ability to store energy from renewable sources like solar and wind, play a crucial role in this transition. The region's commitment to clean energy goals has accelerated the deployment of nickel hydrogen batteries in grid energy storage projects, contributing to their market dominance.

North America, is home to major space agencies and private space exploration companies, has consistently relied on nickel hydrogen batteries for space missions. The reliability and performance of these batteries make them indispensable for powering spacecraft and satellites. The continuous exploration of space and the increasing use of satellites for communication contribute significantly to the region's dominance in the nickel hydrogen battery market.

The region benefits from a well-established manufacturing infrastructure that supports the production and deployment of nickel hydrogen batteries. Key players in North America have the capability to manufacture these batteries at scale, meeting the demand not only for aerospace and defense applications but also for emerging markets like renewable energy storage.

In summary, North America's dominance in the nickel hydrogen battery market is a result of its leadership in aerospace, technological advancements, strong defense and military applications, a commitment to renewable energy initiatives, a robust space exploration sector, and an established manufacturing ecosystem. These factors collectively position North America as a major driver of innovation and adoption in the evolving landscape of nickel hydrogen battery technology. U.S.A dominates the market for Nickel Hydrogen Batteries followed by Canada.

The Type Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period.

The majority of the nickel-metal hydride battery market is dominated by large-sized batteries, renowned for their safety and extended lifespan compared to other battery types. These large-sized batteries are prominently featured in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), contributing to their prevalence in the automotive sector. Their superior energy density and rechargeable capacity make them a preferred choice for aerospace energy storage.

Conversely, the small-sized battery segment is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years. Small batteries are commonly employed in a variety of everyday items such as toys, laptops, vacuum cleaners, and remote controls. Future spacecraft are projected to operate at power levels exceeding 6 kW, with a growing trend toward smaller, cost-effective spacecraft targeting a 1 kW power level. Efforts are underway, both in-house and through contracted initiatives like NASA Lewis, to develop lightweight batteries that support these compact spacecraft, emphasizing the importance of reducing battery mass, volume, and cost.

A noteworthy example of advancements in small-sized batteries is Toyota's introduction of the Acqua compact HEV, featuring a groundbreaking bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery – a first for road vehicles. Although this type of battery exhibits lower energy density compared to lithium-ion alternatives, it boasts an exceptionally long service life. Toyota's innovation has led to a battery with 1.5 times the output per cell and 1.4 times as many cells in the same volume, effectively doubling the production capacity compared to its predecessor. This underscores the ongoing efforts in the industry to enhance the performance and efficiency of small-sized batteries in various applications.

