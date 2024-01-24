Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Set to Exhibit Growth by 2032, Driven by Advancements and Emerging Therapies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market is poised to experience significant growth through to the year 2032, according to a comprehensive research report now available. Insights into the prevalence, diagnosis, and treatments of ASCVD across the United States, key EU countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan have been meticulously detailed within this latest publication.

Emphasizing a Ten-Year Market Outlook

Forecasting market trends from 2023 to 2032, the report highlights diagnostic and therapeutic innovations that are set to transform the ASCVD landscape. Analysts anticipate a substantial increase in the 7MM's diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD, with the United States estimated to retain a significant share of nearly half of all cases by 2022.

Breakthrough Therapies on the Horizon



Notably, the emergence of groundbreaking treatments such as Olpasiran, Ziltivekimab, and Obicetrapib is expected to catalyze market growth. These innovative therapies are currently advancing through clinical trials and could potentially address the demands of a significant patient population upon regulatory approval.

Comprehensive Epidemiology Analysis

The detailed epidemiological assessment included within the report provides insights segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD, with added granularity concerning gender, age, and comorbidity-specific cases. Noteworthy mentions from the analysis indicate a majority of ASCVD cases are identified in individuals aged 65 and above across all studied regions.

ASCVD Diagnosis and Treatment Approaches

Current Market Practices and Emerging Drugs

Market Size and Trends Analysis

Exclusive KOL Commentary and Market Drivers

Current ASCVD Treatment Dynamics



An in-depth review reveals that statins and PCSK9 inhibitors remain instrumental in current ASCVD treatment regimens. The nuanced treatment algorithms outlined in the report offer insights into patient management and the role of lifestyle interventions in mitigating advanced disease progression.

Extensive Pipeline Development Coverage

Through rigorous research, the report divulges critical development activities encompassing collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and patent filings. This provides stakeholders with a clear understanding of the competitive edge within the ASCVD market landscape.

KOL and Expert Perspectives

With a surge in cardiovascular disease awareness, the report includes valuable perspectives from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and subject matter experts. Such qualitative insights assist in the understanding of treatment patterns, patient receptivity to emerging therapies, and market access challenges.

Geographical Market Share and Growth Potential

By the end of the forecast period, the United States is expected to continue its dominance in market share. Nonetheless, the EU4 and the UK, along with Japan, will also be pivotal contributors to the overall market growth for ASCVD therapies. The report offers strategic insights for those looking to tailor their business plans to the evolving dynamics of the ASCVD market. Clinicians, investors, pharmaceutical companies, and stakeholders within the cardiovascular domain will find this analysis to be of immense value as they navigate the intricacies of this ever-changing market. For additional insights, the full Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market analysis is now accessible and provides an exhaustive examination of the current and future state of ASCVD treatments and interventions.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amgen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

NewAmsterdam Pharma

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

LIB Therapeutics LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CSL Behring

Resverlogix Corp

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Silence Therapeutics Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx4qmq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.