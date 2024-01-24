Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Host Football Legend Randy White for a Pre-Big Game Party

Dallas, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to host national football Hall of Famer, Randy White for a fantastic, family friendly event.

On Saturday, February 3rd, the Texas barbecue brand will team up with former Dallas Cowboys great, Randy White for a Pre "Big Gam" celebration at the original Dickey’s store located at 4610 N Central Expy., Dallas, TX 75206. The event will take place from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and offers football fans an up close and personal opportunity to celebrate the upcoming Big Game alongside a national football legend. Highlights of the event include:

Guest of Honor: Football Hall of Famer - Dallas Cowboy Randy White

Meet and greet Autograph session for fans Live DJ Dallas Cowboys gear and swag Giveaways

Free “Official Sausage of the Dallas Cowboys” Samples and Coupons

Enjoy a free samples of Dickey's famous polish sausage Dickey’s sausage coupons at local retail locations Samples of the new Dickey Foundation beverage collaboration

“We are so excited to be hosting Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer, Randy White at our original Dickey’s store to celebrate the Big Game alongside fellow football and barbecue enthusiasts,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “We hope Dallas Cowboy fans will take advantage of this incredible opportunity with a football legend while indulging in the best BBQ in town. Join us for a day of fun, food, and football.”

If you’d like to join this exciting event, you can RSVP HERE.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

