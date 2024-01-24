Centric Consulting Announces Centric Tickets: Project Management Tool for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced the launch of Centric Tickets: Project Management Tool for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, which provides customers with a project management tool for development projects and ongoing operational and administrative tasks within Salesforce.

Centric Consulting helps organizations realize Salesforce’s full potential for their business and customer needs.

“We wanted to give back to our customers by developing Centric Tickets to provide organizations a seamless way to manage projects and tasks within Salesforce,” said Traci Whetzel, Director of Centric Consulting’s Salesforce practice. “As a Salesforce Partner, we are committed to and actively participate in the AppExchange and see its immense value for our clients and the whole Salesforce ecosystem.”

Centric Tickets allows organizations to have a central location within the Salesforce platform to manage their projects. The app enables users to assign and track tasks from Salesforce project inception through post-deployment operation. It can support all phases of a project, including requirements gathering, design, build, testing, post-launch operation, and user adoption. Now that the app has been published on AppExchange, all Salesforce users can access it for free.

“Centric Tickets is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by providing a robust project management tool without ever having to leave the platform,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Centric Tickets is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=b8919308-e88d-4a99-a0b5-92c37da91028&channel=recommended.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, AI strategy, cyber risk management, technology implementation, and adoption. Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, the company has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing in deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business. In every project, you get a trusted advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,400 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, Forbes recognized it for the eighth consecutive year as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms.

Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more.