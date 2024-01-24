North America Glycerol Industry Report 2023-2030: Market Poised for Growth, Personal Care and Biodiesel Driving Demand

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Glycerol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Refined, Crude), By Raw Material (Biodiesel, Fatty Acids, Soap, Fatty Alcohols), By Source (Plant, Animal, Synthetic), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American glycerol market is set to expand significantly in the coming decade, with projections indicating a surge to USD 1.94 billion by 2033. A comprehensive analysis report now available outlines the projected growth at a steady CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033. The market's robust health is attributed to the escalating use of glycerol in a myriad of applications across various industries, such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

Enhanced consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is fueling demand within the personal care & cosmetics industry. Glycerol, known for its hydrating properties, is a staple in products such as skin creams, shampoos, shaving creams, and soaps. The report underlines the evolution of this segment and its influential role in the market dynamics.

In the food & beverage landscape, glycerol's role as a flavor enhancer and softening agent is noted for its contribution to the industry's output. Recognized by the U.S. FDA as a caloric macronutrient, its application as a sweetener highlights the potential for growth within this domain.

The market analysis also sheds light on the sustainable and non-toxic nature of plant-based glycerol, which sets the stage for increased adoption in various applications. Compared to its counterparts, glycerol boasts a high LD50 dosage, indicating lower toxicity and enhancing its appeal, particularly in the food & beverages sector.

Key Findings from the North America Glycerol Market Report

