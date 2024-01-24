United States External Counterpulsation Devices Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $272.5 Million by 2030, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of CVD and Demand for Effective Treatments

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. External Counterpulsation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pneumatic ECP Devices, Electrocardiogram (ECG)-Synchronized), By End-use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. external counterpulsation (ECP) devices market size is expected to reach USD 272.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the demand for effective treatments. ECP therapy, known for its non-invasive nature and proven efficacy in managing conditions like angina pectoris and heart failure, has garnered significant interest from patients and healthcare providers.







The rise in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, increase in atherosclerosis in coronary artery patients, and surge in angina episodes are projected to drive the external counterpulsation devices market's growth. With a significant proportion of coronary artery disease cases preceding angina and the rising adoption of ECP devices for managing angina, the market is expected to grow. The incidence of atherosclerosis, most common in patients above 40, further contributes to the demand for ECP therapy, as nearly 50% of individuals in this age group are likely to develop serious atherosclerosis conditions.



Significant growth has been seen in the market for external counterpulsation (ECP) devices, driven by technological breakthroughs and innovations in the industry. By adding advanced monitoring capabilities, customization choices, and electronic medical record system integration, manufacturers continuously enhance ECP devices, improving patient care, safety, and treatment outcomes.

Positive reimbursement policies and regulatory frameworks promote the growing use of ECP devices in clinic and hospital settings, which adds to the market's upward trend. Additionally, significant competitors in the market and FDA clearance for treating several cardiac diseases are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the worldwide ECP devices market.



U.S. External Counterpulsation Devices Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the pneumatic ECP devices segment held a dominant market share of 35.68%. These devices use air pressure to improve blood flow to the heart, effectively reducing symptoms in angina and refractory angina pectoris patients. Their non-invasive nature, cost-effectiveness, and ongoing technological advancements make them appealing to patients and healthcare providers. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases further fuels the growth of this segment, making it a promising therapeutic option for cardiac patients

In 2022, hospitals dominated the ECP device market with a share of 35.68%. Their larger patient volumes, specialized care for cardiovascular diseases, access to advanced resources and technologies, and comprehensive treatment options make hospitals the preferred choice for ECP therapy. As cardiovascular diseases continue to rise, the demand for hospital ECP devices is expected to reinforce their market dominance

Key Attributes:

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6. Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping 2022

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.7.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1. U.S. External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Pneumatic ECP Devices

4.3. Electrocardiogram (ECG)-Synchronized ECP Devices

4.4. Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) Devices



Chapter 5. U.S. External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

5.1. U.S. External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Cardiac Centers

5.3. Hospitals



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Strategy Mapping

6.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

