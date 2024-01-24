Director/PDMR Shareholding: Correction

24 January 2024

The following amendment has been made to the ‘PayPoint Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding’ announcement released on 22/01/2024 at 17:17.



Sections 4(c) and 4(d) of the Notification of Dealing Form have been replaced to show the total number of partnership shares purchased and matching shares awarded for each PDMR under The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan. All other information remains unchanged. The fully amended text is shown below:





PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together “PDMRs”)





The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 January 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Award Date: 22/01/2024



Purchase Price: £5.19516 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/01/2024



Allotment Price: £5.19516 Nicholas Wiles 24 24 Rob Harding 24 24



The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Simon Coles 2. Benjamin Ford 3. Rob Harding 4. Anna Holness 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Jo Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Wiles 13. Nick Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £5.19516 48 2. £5.19516 50 3. £5.19516 48 4. £5.19516 48 5. £5.19516 48 6. £5.19516 48 7. £5.19516 48 8. £5.19516 48 9. £5.19516 48 10. £5.19516 48 11. £5.19516 48 12. £5.19516 48 13. £5.19516 20 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 2. 50 £5.19516 £259.76 3. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 4. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 5. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 6. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 7. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 8. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 9. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 10. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 11. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 12. 48 £5.19516 £249.37 13. 20 £5.19516 £103.90 e) Date of the transaction 22 January 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON/outside of a trading venue





