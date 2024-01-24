U.S. Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2023-2030 Featuring Market Leaders - Rocky Mountain Oils, doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, and Frontier Natural Products Co-op

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. aromatherapy market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a 10.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Various therapeutic benefits of essential oils can be attributed to high market growth.







There has been a significant rise in self-medication for pain or common illnesses, especially common cold. Essential oils have the potential to naturally treat these conditions. Numerous adverse effects of pharmaceuticals are encouraging user to switch to natural essential oils. For instance, rosemary oil can alleviate symptoms of both cold & cough and headache when inhaled, or can be topically used in skin & hair care.

North American Free Trade Area (NAFTA) accounts for a significant portion of essential oils trading, leveraging the growing awareness about aromatherapy in the U.S. and other developed countries. High purchasing power is also a significant factor driving the market. However, various adverse effects associated with aromatherapy are expected to restrain the market.



Majority of the key companies manufacturing aromatherapy products are located in the U.S. Companies such as doTERRA International; Frontier Natural Products Co-op; and Young Living Essential Oils are all based in the U.S. For instance, Aura Cacia Roman Chamomile Essential Oil, a single essential oil developed by Frontier Natural Products Co-op, helps in pain management and provides relaxation.



U.S. Aromatherapy Market Report Highlights

In 2022, consumables dominated the market owing to availability of various therapeutic-grade essential oils

The equipment segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to high demand for different diffusers with innovative features

Topical application held the largest U.S. aromatherapy market share in 2022, owing to therapeutic benefits such as relief from skin & hair problems, acute pain, or discomfort; healing cuts & bruises; and improving respiratory, immune, & nervous system

Essential oils commonly used for stress relief include lavender, geranium, orange, tangerine, ylang, patchouli, and clary sage

Skin allergies can be effectively cured with aromatherapy, which has led to significant growth of this segment

Growth of the ecommerce industry has positively affected market growth, by facilitating consumers to purchase products at their convenience

Increase in adoption of essential oils for treatment of insomnia and anxiety also propels this segment's growth

Large number of hospitals and clinics are using essential oils to aid in postoperative healing

Some key players include Rocky Mountain Oils, doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, and Frontier Natural Products Co-op

Company Profiles

doTERRA International

Edens Garden

Frontier Natural Products Co-op

Mountain Rose Herbs

Young Living Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

FLORIHANA

Biolandes

Falcon Essential Oils

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $626.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Aromatherapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Consumables market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.1. Essential oils market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.1.1 Singles market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.1.2 Blends market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.2 Carrier oils market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Equipment

4.4.1 Equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1 Ultrasonic diffuser

4.4.1.2 Nebulizing diffuser

4.4.1.3 Evaporative diffuser

4.4.1.4 Heat diffuser



Chapter 5. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Mode of Delivery Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Topical application

5.4. Aerial diffusion

5.5. Direct inhalation



Chapter 6. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Relaxation

6.4. Skin & Hair care

6.5. Pain Management

6.6. Cold & Cough

6.7. Insomnia

6.8. Scar Management



Chapter 7. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Direct to customer (D2C)

7.3.1. D2C market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Retail

7.3.3 E-commerce

7.3.4 Business-to-business (B2B)



Chapter 8. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Key Takeaways

8.2. U.S. Aromatherapy Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.3. Home-use

8.4. Spa & Wellness centers

8.5. Hospitals & Clinics

8.6. Yoga & Meditation centers



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives

