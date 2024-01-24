Sleep Apnea Implants Market Expecting Substantial Growth by 2028 Amid Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Implants - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market Flourishes as Technological Advancements Offer New Horizons for Effective Sleep Disorder Treatment



The recent market intelligence report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the global sleep apnea implants market, which is anticipated to experience a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2023 until 2028. This growth is attributed to the escalating prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea across diverse demographics, necessitating advanced treatment solutions.



Sleep apnea implants, medical devices surgically placed within patients to alleviate the symptoms of sleep apnea by stabilizing and stimulating airway muscles, are becoming increasingly sought-after due to a notable rise in sleep disorder cases. Innovations in hypoglossal nerve stimulation devices and phrenic nerve stimulator devices are at the forefront of product developments driving the market.



Dynamics Influencing Market Growth



A range of dynamics influences the burgeoning sleep apnea implant market:

The increasing incidence of sleep disorders and respiratory conditions that complicate sleep, such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Heightened awareness regarding the health risks associated with poor sleep quality and the availability of implant treatments.

A significant and growing geriatric population, which is especially susceptible to sleep-related breathing issues.

Advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques that offer patients with sleep apnea less intrusive and more effective treatment options.

An analysis pinpointing the 7MM region—comprised of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan—shows a steep rise in diagnosed insomnia cases, further propelling the demand for sleep apnea implants.



North America Leads the Sleep Apnea Implants Market



The North American market is set to maintain its dominance in the sleep apnea implants space, powered by a combination of factors, including an aging population, a substantial number of individuals with chronic nasal congestion, and the escalating instances of obesity leading to OSA. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels of sleep apnea underscore its prominent market position.



As the prevalence of sleep-related breathing disorders grows, the market expects a continuous introduction of innovative sleep apnea implant devices and procedures. For instance, in a pivotal move, Zoll Medical Corporation recently earned FDA approval for their Remede system to be conditionally used with MRI, enhancing the versatility of treatment options for patients.



Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



The sleep apnea implant market is characterized by a competitive landscape where key players like LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., and ZOLL Medical Corporation continue to innovate and expand their market presence. Recent FDA approvals and strategic acquisitions underscore the vibrant nature of the market and the commitment of industry leaders to meet the pressing needs of sleep apnea patients.



Conclusion



The comprehensive analysis of the sleep apnea implant market projects a bright future, with technology and patient needs steering market strength. The forecast period up to 2028 holds significant potential growth, setting a promising stage for advancements that will undoubtedly enhance patient care and quality of life for those affected by sleep apnea.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LivaNova PLC

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Medtronic

Nyxoah SA

Siesta Medical, Inc.

SonoMed

Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc.

DynaFlex

PANTHERA DENTAL

Natus Medical Incorporated

