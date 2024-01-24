Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast: CAGR Projected at 6.87% through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market is currently witnessing a significant growth spurt, attributed largely to the rising demand for dental restoration procedures and advancements in orthodontic treatments. Research insights reveal that the global market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.87% from 2023 to 2028, as dental professionals increasingly turn to bone graft substitutes for improved patient outcomes.

Recent market analyses point to an uptick in the prevalence of oral health issues, propelling the demand for dental bone graft substitutes. An estimated 3.5 billion individuals were affected by oral diseases in 2022 alone, with a significant number requiring medical interventions that include bone grafting—a surgical procedure that repairs and rebuilds diseased or damaged bones through the transplantation of bone tissue.

Emerging dental technologies and the growing success rate of dental implant surgeries are further driving the growth of this market. Dental bone graft substitutes play a crucial role in these procedures by promoting bone growth and providing support for implants and prosthetics.

Market Dynamics and Key Segments

Among the various types of dental bone graft substitutes, xenografts have gained prominence due to their proven efficacy and biocompatibility. The utilization of deproteinized bovine bone sourced from cows is commonplace, well-received by patients due to its high osteoconductivity, and is considered a leading growth segment in the market.

Strategic Alliances and Approvals Fueling Market Expansion

Several key players within the dental bone graft substitutes market have engaged in strategic partnerships and obtained regulatory approvals that promise to enhance their market foothold and broaden their product offerings. Notably, a collaboration between Aspen Group and ACE Surgical Supply in April 2022 stands as a testament to the trend of innovation and strategic growth within the sector.

However, the market faces potential constraints due to the varying reimbursement policies across different regions and the risks associated with certain grafts. Despite these challenges, market experts anticipate steady growth, underpinned by burgeoning product development efforts.

Regional Insights: North America at the Forefront

The North American region, particularly the United States, is at the vanguard of the dental bone graft substitutes market due to its advanced healthcare systems, high disposable incomes, and robust consumer awareness. The region’s dominance is further supported by alarming statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicate a persistent and high prevalence of oral health issues in the population.

Market Innovators and Advancements

Dental bone graft substitutes market leaders are continuously innovating, with a multitude of advancements and product launches. Recent FDA approvals and acquisitions such as RevBio's Tetranite® bone adhesive biomaterial and Dentsply Sirona's acquisition of Datum Dental Ltd. highlight the promising trajectory and dynamism of the market.

Comprehensive reports covering these market insights offer valuable data on the current trends, market drivers, challenging dynamics, key regional analysis, and the competitive landscape of the global dental bone graft substitutes market.

Market Outlook

With a robust CAGR forecast and numerous technological advancements within the industry, the global dental bone graft substitutes market offers promising opportunities for healthcare professionals, market players, and investors looking to capitalize on trends within dental surgery and orthodontic treatments.

In conclusion, the growth in the dental bone graft substitutes market, catalyzed by rising dental diseases and surgical procedures, highlights the untapped potential within the oral health sector, as well as the embrace of innovative treatment methods by dental practitioners worldwide. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry foresee a prosperous future for the market heading into 2028.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dentsply Sirona

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet

Geistlich Pharma AG

DentiumUSA

LifeNet Health

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Halma plc

Botiss biomaterials GmbH

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Biogennix, LLC

BioHorizons

RTI Surgical

Orthogen LLC

OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICAL

Regenity

Ultradent Products Inc

AlloSource





