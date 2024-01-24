Retinopathy of Prematurity Research Reveals Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinopathy of Prematurity - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States, EU4, and Japan Show Steady Growth in Retinopathy of Prematurity Market

Emerging treatments, diagnosis, and market trends in the Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) sector have been thoroughly analyzed in a comprehensive new research report. The report provides an expansive look at the market in key regions including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. This valuable resource offers an in-depth understanding for the period extending to 2032.

An intricate examination reveals that the United States' ROP market size was approximately USD 8 million in 2022. A notable finding is the critical importance of birth age and weight as indicators for developing ROP, with infants born before 31 weeks or with a weight under 1,500 g at a heightened risk.

The Retinopathy of Prematurity market research emphasizes the pressing need for more precise and efficient diagnostic methods, as current standards heavily rely on skilled ophthalmologists' expertise. The report also reveals that only a small percentage of patients facing ROP undergo treatment—suggesting a significant untapped market potential.

Laser Therapy and Anti-VEGF Agents in ROP Management

Laser therapy has emerged as a standard care treatment to counteract the overproduction of VEGF in the retina. Meanwhile, anti-VEGF agents offer a valuable treatment pathway for cases where laser photocoagulation may not be viable. Furthermore, the advent of EYLEA's label expansion by Regeneron signifies a significant development in ROP management.

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Highlights

The report projects growth in the ROP market and an increasing number of incident cases in the 7MM. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and Spain report a decreasing trend in preterm births, signifying potential changes in the disease landscape.

Expert Insights and Geographic Market Analysis

The insights garnered from key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts reveal the nuances of the ROP market and treatment landscape. The accessibility of emerging therapies and the intricacies of patient care in NICUs are also scrutinized, providing valuable knowledge for practitioners and stakeholders alike.

Strategic Developments and Market Trends

With a forecast estimating the ROP market size to reach approximately USD 13 million by 2032 in the 7MM, the report underscores the importance of innovative treatments and the potential for strategic business plans that cater to evolving market demands.

Key Features and Benefits

Extensive 10-year forecast and market sizing.

Detailed coverage of 7MM with epidemiology segmentation and cross-competition analysis.

Comprehensive analysis of current prophylactic treatment practices and unmet needs.

Market outlook including qualitative analysis and market attractiveness.

The insights gathered will serve as a cornerstone for those developing strategies to navigate the dynamic ROP marketplace, with a keen understanding of trends, patient needs, and the competitive landscape.

Future Growth Opportunities in Retinopathy of Prematurity Market

This detailed report also outlines the promising future of emerging drug candidates and the influence of pipeline developments on the market dynamics. Stakeholders will benefit from a thorough examination of the disease, strategic market analysis, and expert perspectives that inform the present and future market scenarios.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Novartis

Regeneron

Bayer

