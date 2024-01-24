Cloud Security Gateway Market Set to Grow to $9.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increased Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Security Gateway Market 2030 by Component, Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End-use Industry & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cloud Security Gateway Market is projected to expand significantly from USD 7.6 billion in 2023 to USD 9.2 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.60%. This robust growth trajectory is attributed to the heightened demand for cloud-based security solutions and the pervasive adoption of cloud technologies across organizations of varying sizes.

Leading industry participants such as AT&T, Inc., Bitglass, Check Point Software Technologies, CipherCloud, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others are emphasized as key drivers in this market evolution. These companies have revolutionized the Cloud Security Gateway landscape by offering advanced threat protection, data encryption, and compliance solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clientele.

The increasing prevalence of cyber threats and the demand for seamless access control are among the primary factors propelling the Cloud Security Gateway Market's growth. Moreover, the need for regulatory compliance and the tendency of small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt cloud-based solutions constitute additional factors that further bolster market expansion.

Market Dynamics

The Cloud Security Gateway Market is undergoing substantial growth owing to factors such as the escalation of internet use, dependency on mobile devices, and surging concerns over data privacy. The convergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain further amplifies the market's potential. Regions like North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to play significant roles in the continued development of the Cloud Security Gateway Market due to factors including cyber threats and government investments in digital infrastructures.

Segmentation Insight

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Type:

Web Security Gateways

Email Security Gateways

Encryption Gateways

Application Security Gateways

Network Security Gateways

Others

By Deployment Model:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry:

BFSI

Public Sector & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Telecommunications & ITES

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Business Research & Consulting Services

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The comprehensive market report analyzes multiple facets of the Cloud Security Gateway Market, including its segmentation by component, type, deployment model, organization size, and end-use industry, offering insights into its regional distribution. The in-depth analysis covers key growth strategies, market trends, technological advancements, and the competitive landscape, highlighting measures for businesses to channel resources effectively and make informed decisions.

Industry players may find the report's coverage on impact analysis of market dynamics especially useful, as it details driving and restraining factors affecting market growth. Additionally, profiles and strategies of top companies provide a competitive edge to stakeholders interested in understanding the landscape of the Cloud Security Gateway Market.

The information presented in this analysis is poised to assist various market participants, including industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, in navigating this sophisticated market space effectively.

As the Cloud Security Gateway Market continues to rise in prominence, fueled by an intensified focus on cloud security, this report will be an invaluable resource for understanding the intricacies of the market and identifying future opportunities for growth and innovation.

Companies Mentioned

AT&T, Inc.

Bitglass

Check Point Software

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Global Velocity Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ManagedMethods Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netskope

Oracle Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8ekuo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.