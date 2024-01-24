Global Modular Data Center Market Forecast Report - A $55 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 17.8% During 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Modular Data Center Market 2030 by Component, Type, Organization Size, Application, End-use Industry & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Modular Data Center Market size is estimated to grow from USD 47 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 55 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



The modular data center market is a swiftly burgeoning sector propelled by the escalating demand for data storage and processing capabilities. Moreover, the global market for modular data centers is poised for substantial expansion, driven by enterprises increasingly embracing modular solutions to fulfill their growing requisites for data storage and processing capacity. Swift deployment of modular data centers enables organizations to promptly address both business and IT needs. This attribute holds particular significance in sectors like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, where downtime can profoundly disrupt operations and revenue streams.

However, certain challenges stand in the way of market growth. Security apprehensions, lack of standardization, and the intricate nature of design, construction, and management are projected to hinder the market's progress. The intricacies involved in designing, building, and managing modular data centers can translate to elevated costs and prolonged deployment durations, discouraging certain entities from adopting this technology. While modular data centers are intentionally designed for scalability, their capacity might be constrained in comparison to conventional data centers. This limitation could pose a challenge for organizations with substantial requirements for computing power and data storage. The information technology (IT) industry's remarkable expansion worldwide stands out as a key catalyst fostering optimism for the market. Furthermore, the widespread integration of cloud computing solutions among medium and large-scale enterprises propels the market's growth trajectory.



Increasing demand for scalable data centres is emerging across industries spanning various domains



In the era of digitalization, a data center holds immense significance, given that nearly every modern business and governmental entity requires its own dedicated data center. Tailored to specific needs, government institutions and corporations may opt to construct and oversee their individual data centers. Industries ranging from education, finance, telecommunications, retail, to social networking services, which amass and process substantial volumes of data daily, find data centers indispensable. Hence, these sectors are reliant on data centers for their operational continuity, as failure to implement them could result in client and profit losses. The data center landscape comprises four categories: colocation data centers, enterprise data centers, managed services data centers, and cloud data centers. A well-functioning data center necessitates the seamless integration of various systems, synergizing to enhance its capabilities. The harmonious convergence of elements such as firefighting systems, integration management, comprehensive cabling, cooling mechanisms, power provisioning, interior design, cabinet systems, and surge protection is pivotal for a data center's effectiveness. This cohesive integration empowers enterprises to operate efficiently and contribute robustly to the economy.



Rise in Digitalization Trend



The adoption of digital processes, aimed at enhancing business operations, is on the rise. This involves incorporating relevant components to modernize businesses, resulting in the transformation of workflows and fostering revenue growth for future success. The conversion of analog elements into digital formats simplifies tasks like information sharing, storage, and retrieval, consequently paving the way for the automation of business operations through the creation of automated workflows and marketing outreach sequences.

Digitalization offers an extensive array of advantages, although it demands meticulous upkeep and the incorporation of supplementary equipment and infrastructure to effectively manage the operational framework. As such, this process encompasses the management of collected data, storage, processing, analysis, sharing, and the implementation of various other functions. Nevertheless, while digitalization streamlines and automates core business operations, it concurrently necessitates the integration of advanced technology and infrastructure.



Dominating Region and Country



In the Global Modular Data Center Market, in 2022, North American region is dominated the modular data centre market, driven by advancements in technology, a substantial early adopter base, and the presence of prominent market players. Additionally, this region boasts the highest concentration of cloud service providers, which is projected to instigate heightened investments aimed at enhancing existing infrastructure. This, in turn, is expected to foster an upsurge in the deployment of modular data centers. The ascendancy of factors like data center regulatory standards, the popularity and demand for environmentally conscious data centers, the surge in cloud data traffic, and the adoption of IoT and edge computing collectively serve as catalysts propelling market expansion within North America. Notably, the region's expansive array of modular data center vendors, coupled with the mounting installations and upgrades within the data center infrastructure landscape, further contribute to the market's robust growth trajectory in this area.



As for upcoming regions, the Asia-Pacific region is set to witness substantial advancement in the modular data center market. Multiple factors converge to shape this growth trajectory. To begin, the region is undergoing a rapid expansion of its digital infrastructure, propelled by the escalating adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT technologies. Further enhancing this growth, countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in data center investments, aligned with their burgeoning economies. In parallel, the escalating demand for mobile data and online services within densely populated nations amplifies the necessity for scalable and efficient data center solutions. Moreover, governmental initiatives aimed at fostering digital transformation and enforcing data localization policies are poised to provide a significant impetus to the expansion of modular data centers within this region.



