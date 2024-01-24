Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Surpass 4.70 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases

Westford, USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global orthodontic supplies market , primarily focusing on dentofacial enhancement and the correction of upper and lower jaw alignment, is undergoing substantial growth driven by fundamental factors. One prominent driver is the growing awareness among the general public regarding the significance of maintaining optimal dental health.

The global prevalence of malocclusion, often linked to the evolution of human jaw size and other genetic factors, has become a primary driver of global orthodontic supplies market growth. There is a growing demand for orthodontic solutions to rectify these issues as more individuals recognize the potential health risks and aesthetic implications of untreated malocclusion.

Adult Segment to Dominate Market due to Rising Number of Adults Seeking Orthodontic Treatment

Adult segment stands out as the fastest-growing sector within the global orthodontic supplies market as of 2022, and this surge is primarily attributed to the rising number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment for both cosmetic and functional purposes. The desire for improved aesthetics and the increased availability of discreet treatment options, such as clear aligners, have fueled the growth of orthodontic procedures among adults.

North America has asserted dominance in the global orthodontic supplies market, driven by various factors. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced dental facilities, and a high awareness among its population regarding the importance of dental health.

Children & Teenagers Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Rise in Rate of Occurrence during Childhood

Children & teenagers segment has emerged as the dominant force in the global orthodontic supplies market, mainly owing to the fact that orthodontic treatment is most commonly initiated during childhood and teenage years when dental and jaw development is still in progress.

Asia-Pacific is undergoing rapid growth and is emerging as one of the fastest-expanding global orthodontic supplies market. This upsurge can be attributed to multiple factors, including a burgeoning population, rising disposable income levels, and overall healthcare expenditures.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global orthodontic supplies market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Orthodontic Supplies Market

In 2023, Straumann Group finalized its acquisition of a majority stake in Swift Health Systems, a prominent manufacturer of clear aligners. This strategic move signifies Straumann's commitment to expanding its presence in the clear aligner market, capitalizing on the growing demand for orthodontic solutions that offer discreet and effective teeth alignment.

In 2022, another significant development in the orthodontic industry occurred when Align Technology and Dentsply Sirona entered a strategic partnership. This collaboration centered on the integration of their respective digital orthodontic workflows.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

