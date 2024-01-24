Low Carbon Building Market to Grow at CAGR of 11.72% through 2032 - Favourable Government Initiatives to Reduce Ecological Footprints & Decarbonization

Newark, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the low carbon building market will grow from USD 523.81 Billion in 2022 to USD 1586.65 Billion by 2032. Throughout the projection period, the growing market for low carbon building would be propelled by favourable government policies, increased urbanization and rising awareness for sustainability.



Key Insight of the Low Carbon Building Market



The European region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The European region will hold a significant market share due to the growth of the green construction industry. Increasing insulation and energy efficiency, the EU Green Buildings Pact seeks to make public and residential buildings more climate-friendly. The European Commission has suggested that by 2030 and 2033, the oldest 15% of residential structures in each nation in the region should be renovated.



The low-carbon HVAC systems segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into renewable energy systems, low-carbon HVAC systems, energy-efficient systems, and others. The low-carbon HVAC systems segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Carbon dioxide emissions are decreased by using low-carbon HVAC systems. Using a low-carbon energy source, such as HVAC, supplies all home hot water heating or space heating and cooling.



The residential segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into commercial, residential, industrial and others. The residential segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Low-carbon housing strives to reduce energy use and its negative environmental effects at every stage—from planning to building to utilizing. By utilizing cutting-edge construction materials and technologies, low-carbon housing can dramatically lower energy use and carbon emissions while enhancing residential areas' environmental adaptability and livability.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for low-carbon buildings in the residential sector



The importance of residential buildings in terms of energy use and environmental impact is gaining popularity, even if they make up a minor part of the world's energy consumption—especially in light of urbanization and population expansion. The International Energy Agency reports that residential structures use substantial energy for things like cooling, heating, and electricity, making up around 17% of the world's total energy use. Hence, low-carbon construction has become more well-known as a new architectural style. To raise consumer purchase intention, real estate companies are prioritizing to incorporate low-carbon building characteristics and consistently improve user experience in the design, development, and marketing of residential homes.



Restraint: Initial cost



The initial cost of a carbon-neutral home is more than that of a typical house. The initial cost of an average conventional house is approximately $1300 per square metre; however, this cost does not account for the features, permissions or design required to build a carbon-neutral home. In general, the user's costs will be approximately 10% more than those of traditional dwellings.



Opportunity: Increasing investments in the decarbonization of the construction industry



Construction companies can profit from this expanding trend as decarbonization efforts pick up steam. Achieving global sustainability targets largely depends on the building industry, one of the largest economic ecosystems in the world. As a result of the European Union's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, businesses in Europe and around the world are already formulating their plans to meet and occasionally even exceed corporate, national, and continental sustainability goals. In addition, a growing number of financial organizations, development partners, and multilateral development banks are realizing how important they can be in the building industry's green transformation. They may greatly improve the investment landscape, particularly for developing economies, and offer technical assistance to national institutions to enhance their capacities.



Challenges: Lack of awareness



Industries in many regions still need to be made aware of low-carbon buildings. These industries include small-scale and medium-scale industries with little capital and rely on traditional buildings. The residential and commercial industries do not consider the benefits of low-carbon building, which increases carbon consumption in the region and adversely affects the environment.



Some of the major players operating in the low-carbon building market are:



• Siemens AG

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Trane Technologies plc

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd

• Kingspan Group plc

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Skanska AB

• Green Building Councils

• Lendlease Corporation Ltd

• Turner Construction Company

• Legrand SA

• Saint-Gobain

• Interface, Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Renewable Energy Systems

• Low Carbon HVAC Systems

• Energy Efficient Systems

• Others



By Application:



• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



