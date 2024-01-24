Global Molded Plastics Market Size To Worth USD 671.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.7%

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Molded Plastics Market Size To Grow from USD 390.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 671.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during forecast period.





Global Molded Plastics Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Molded plastics have a sizable and vibrant business. It encompasses a diverse range of industries and applications, including automotive, packaging, construction, electronics, and others. Molded plastics have shown constant development in demand because to their versatility, lightweight nature, and low cost. Injection molding, blow molding, and rotational molding are three of the most common procedures used in the production of molded plastics. These methods enable manufacturers to create sophisticated forms and elaborate designs, resulting in molded plastics suitable for a wide range of applications.

Molded Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain begins with suppliers of raw materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, PET, and other polymers used in the production of molded plastics. To process basic components and transform them into polymer resins, many production procedures are used. Polymer producers have a considerable impact on the final molded plastic's properties and characteristics. Molds used in the molding process are designed and manufactured by companies that specialize in this field. These molds are tailored to the exact shapes and dimensions of the finished goods. The polymer is melted and shaped into the desired shape using molds such as injection molding, blow molding, or rotational molding at this stage. Following the fabrication of the molded plastic components, they may go through further processes such as assembly or packing.

Molded Plastics Market Opportunity Analysis

The creation of new and advanced materials, such as biodegradable and recycled plastics, represents a huge opportunity. Companies who invest in research and development to create eco-friendly and sustainable molded plastics have a competitive advantage. The automotive industry has a great opportunity to produce lightweight molded plastic components, with a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and sustainability. This can assist in reducing total vehicle weight while also increasing fuel efficiency. Molded plastic is used in medical devices, packaging, and equipment in the healthcare industry. The demand for hygienic and lightweight materials in healthcare settings is projected to fuel growth in this market. The increasing complexity and shrinking of electronic devices generates prospects for molded plastic components in the electronics sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Molded Plastics Market Size By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene), By Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecasts 2032."

Insights by Type

Polyethylene segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In the packaging industry, polyethylene molded plastics are frequently used. Its properties including as flexibility, durability, and moisture resistance contribute to its widespread use in consumer and industrial packaging. In the construction business, polyethylene is used for molded goods including as pipes, fittings, and insulating materials. The increase of the construction sector, particularly in infrastructure development, is driving demand for polyethylene molded plastics.

Insights by Application

The packaging segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Molded plastics are incredibly adaptable and can be used to create a wide range of packaging solutions. This versatility comes in handy when designing packaging to meet the needs of individual products. Molded plastics are incredibly robust and help to protect packaged goods. They are resistant to impacts, moisture, and other environmental factors, ensuring that products remain intact and undamaged throughout the supply chain. The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for long-lasting and secure packaging materials. Molded plastics have a significant role in guaranteeing product security during transit, which adds to their rising use.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Molded Plastics Market from 2023 to 2032. With demand coming from a wide range of industries, including automotive, packaging, construction, healthcare, and electronics, North America is a large market for molded plastics. The market has expanded steadily, with a focus on technological advancements and sustainability. In North America, molded plastics are widely employed in the car industry. Manufacturers use molded plastics to create interior components, external elements, and under-the-hood applications.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The region's significant demand for molded plastic items is fueled by the region's rapid industrialization, population growth, and expanding consumer markets. The Asia Pacific region, notably China, India, and Japan, is a major molded plastics production hub. The presence of a substantial number of manufacturing facilities and a skilled workforce contributes to the industry's growth. Molded plastics are extensively used in the Asia Pacific packaging industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Molded Plastics Market Includes ExxonMobil, Dowdupont, SABIC, China Petroleum Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, INEOS, Reliance Industries Limited (India), Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Solvay, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2022, Evco Plastics proposed a USD 11 million production capacity expansion in Wisconsin, USA.

